Luzerne County’s latest personnel report released

March 8, 2020
By Jennifer Learn-Andes [email protected]
Luzerne County Courthouse

Luzerne County government hired 18 workers in February, while 13 left during the month due to resignations, retirements and terminations, the newly released personnel report shows.

Five of the new employees are in Children and Youth. These workers, along with their positions and hourly pay: Laureen Gendimenico, legal assistant, $14.97; Vanessa Manns, social service aide, $14.43; Nicholas Seaman and William Urbanski, attorneys, $27.56; and Jared Yakscoe, clerk typist, $12.93.

Those hired in other departments: Antoinette DeAngelo, recorder of deeds clerk, $16.69; Patrick Kane and Thomas Wall, prison lieutenants, $30.29; Alaina Klapat, domestic relations receptionist, $12.70; Lisa M. Kramer, prothonotary clerk, $15.50; Nicole Marullo, court reporter, $24.73; Kelly McCarthy, public defender clerk/stenographer, $15.50; Ronald Missal, probation officer, $19.78; Amanda Nielsen, Mental Health/Developmental Services caseworker, $18.27; William Okuniewski, road/bridge equipment operator, $14.42; Madeline Ramirez, district justice court secretary, $15.82; Marissa Redick, prison nurse, $25.33; and Lynnmarie Shedlock, human resources business partner, $26.67.

Departures

Nine workers resigned in February: 911 telecommunicators Xylina Beck, Meagan Freeman and Jessica Snyder; sheriff deputy Christopher Burke; prison corrections officers Robert Coyne and Mark W. Morris; budget/finance analyst Alyssa Conner; aging agency alternate senior center manager Colleen Nearhouse; and Children and Youth clerk typist Pamela Wintersteen.

Aging Agency care manager Christine Perkoski retired, the report said.

Three workers were terminated: prison corrections officer Rodney Hicks, Children and Youth caseworker Qui-Shayne Riddick and road/bridge equipment operator Jeffrey Zalutko.

Tuesday meetings

County council’s code review committee will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre.

The committee is currently working on administrative code revisions. Councilmen Walter Griffith and Stephen J. Urban recently proposed significant alterations that had not been dissected at the committee level, prompting council to send the package back to the committee.

Council will convene at 5:45 p.m. that night for a public hearing on Councilman Matthew Vough’s proposed ordinance creating a County Cares Commission focused on drug and substance abuse and homelessness.

A council voting meeting and work session will follow at 6 p.m.

Decisions planned

Council is set to vote on leases for the Center City Café to operate the courthouse basement cafeteria and for Flower Tent to set up operations at the Wyoming Valley Airport in Forty Fort this spring.

The other scheduled voting items: three memorandums of understanding with three human services department supervisory employees represented by Teamsters Local 401, the sale of 19 tax-delinquent repository properties, creation of the County Cares Commission and the final wording of a letter to President Donald Trump opposing a federal pollution reduction mandate and resulting stormwater fee.

During the work session, county District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis will present her annual report required by the county home rule charter.

