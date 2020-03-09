Bob Dylan coming to Mohegan Sun Arena July 7

March 9, 2020 William O'Boyle Local, News
By Bill OBoyle [email protected]

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Legendary singer/songwriter Bob Dylan will appear at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on July 7, at 7 p.m., it was announced Monday.

Also on the card will be Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, p;us the Hot Club of Cowtown.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 13, at 11 a.m. and start at $45. For tickets, visit: bobdylan.com.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.