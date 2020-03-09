Police arrest man at house frequented by homicide suspect

WILKES-BARRE — Homicide suspect Jeremy Gittens was at a Dana Street residence hours after he allegedly shot two people, killing one and injuring another last week, according to court records.

Police were at 105 Dana St. last Thursday afternoon assisting emergency medical technicians treating a person who overdosed on drugs.

Officers were aware Gittens frequented the residence and were told by occupants the homicide suspect was inside earlier that day making arrangements with Jonah B. O’Brien, 39, to buy a cell phone, court records say.

O’Brien was arrested when he showed up with officers inside the residence.

Court records say O’Brien was wearing a tan jacket, tan hat, a white Tshirt and khaki pants, the same description of clothing Gittens wore when he allegedly shot Ryan McGovern, 32, and Susan Sarin, 37, on Schuler Street in Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday.

McGovern died at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital and Sarin suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to her leg.

Police believe Gittens shaved his face and scalp to alter his appearance after the shooting.

Investigators allege Gittens blamed McGovern for ripping him off during a methamphetamine purchase on March 2. When Gittens arranged to buy heroin from McGovern, they met up on Sans Souci Parkway in Hanover Township intending to go to Hanover Village but instead, McGovern turned onto Schuler Street where he was shot, court records say.

Gittens is facing charges of criminal homicide and aggravated assault. He has not been taken into custody and is considered armed and dangerous.

Police were at the Dana Street residence just after 3 p.m. Thursday, about 18 hours after the fatal shooting, for a drug overdose. An occupant of the home told police Gittens left about one hour earlier, court records say.

O’Brien walked inside through a rear door not knowing officers were inside.

Police said O’Brien turned and fled the residence and was apprehended while climbing over a fence.

O’Brien allegedly had a small bag of methamphetamine in his pocket.

O’Brien was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, flight to avoid arrest and resisting arrest. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail as he was deemed a flight risk.