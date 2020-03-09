Wilkes-Barre man charged with attempted homicide in shooting outside strip club

PLYMOUTH TWP. — State police arrested a man from Wilkes-Barre alleging he discharged a firearm into a vehicle nearly striking a woman and her stepson outside a strip club early Sunday morning.

James A. Bush, 35, of Birch Street, stands accused of attempting to kill Tashia Vendetta Cato, 41, and Dyheem Tremon Simmons, 22, both of Plymouth, outside the Elite Club 4 Play Gentlemen’s Club on Route 11.

State police allege Bush discharged several rounds into a vehicle occupied by Cato and Simmons just after 5 a.m.

According to the criminal complaint:

Cato told investigators she arrived at the gentlemen’s club with her stepson at about 3 a.m. Cato observed Bush inside the club and knows him through her ex-boyfriend having a relationship with Bush’s girlfriend.

Cato did not speak with Bush while she was at the club.

Investigators said Cato reported she left the club with Simmons at about 5 a.m. and got into her vehicle.

While in the parking lot, Cato reported a BMW with Bush and two other men pulled up along side her.

Cato claimed Bush was in the front passenger seat and discharged a firearm striking her vehicle six to eight times. Cato told investigators one round smashed through the window and passed in front of her and Simmons, the complaint says.

After the shooting, Cato drove to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital for facial injuries she sustained by broken glass.

Simmons was not injured in the incident.

State police said a projectile was recovered from the passenger door of Cato’s vehicle and another projectile at the scene of the gunfire.

Wilkes-Barre police arrested Bush who was turned over to state police.

Bush was arraigned by District Judge Rick Cronauer in Wilkes-Barre on four counts of criminal attempt to commit aggravated assault and two counts each of attempted criminal homicide and criminal attempt to commit reckless endangerment. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail as Cronauer deemed him a threat to society.