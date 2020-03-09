Police: Drunken woman spat in officer’s face

WILKES-BARRE — A drunken woman yelled profanities and spat saliva that struck a city officer in the face outside a tavern she was ejected from on Sunday, according to court records.

Police were at Senunas’ Bar and Grill on North Main Street at about 9:30 p.m. to conduct a welfare check on a patron. While officers were at the tavern, Michelle L. Buscemi, 59, was ejected from the establishment for causing a disturbance, police said.

Police said Buscemi appeared to be visibly intoxicated with slurred speech, glossy eyes and had an odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from her breath, court records say.

Buscemi told officers she was waiting for an Uber driver but did not know when the car service would arrive.

Police said Buscemi did not have her cell phone to check on the Uber driver. Her cell phone was found inside her vehicle parked on East Jackson Street, police said.

Police said Buscemi never ordered an Uber driver and she began yelling at officers, court records say.

Buscemi was arrested and placed in the rear seat of a cruiser when she allegedly kicked the front seat and door.

When an officer attempted to remove Buscemi from the cruiser to place her in a transport prisoner van, she allegedly spat saliva that struck the officer in the face.

Buscemi was arraigned by District Judge Rick Cronauer in Wilkes-Barre on charges of aggravated harassment by prisoner, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. She was released on $10,000 unsecured bail.