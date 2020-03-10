Wilkes-Barre, Scranton parades still a go for this weekend

March 9, 2020
Max Santiago, Rob Rosencrans, Mark Helzel, Malik Santiago and Fred Boston of Mayo Striping paint shamrocks around Public Square in Wilkes-Barre on Monday in preparation for Saturday’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Aimee Dilger | Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — Officials in Northeastern Pennsylvania’s two largest cities said Monday that their upcoming St. Patrick’s Day parades are still scheduled to take place despite cancellations elsewhere due to coronavirus fears.

“We are not anticipating cancellation at this time,” Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown said of his city’s parade, which is set to kick off at 2 p.m. Sunday.

In Massachusetts the number of people who have tested positive for the new coronavirus jumped to 41 on Monday, state public health officials told the Associated Press, leading Boston to cancel its annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade as a precautionary measure.

In Scranton, meanwhile, Albert O’Donnell, 2020 President of the Parade Association, released a statement indicating that Saturday’s parade there is also still on track.

“We are aware of the health concerns surrounding the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and we ask that all attendees take the proper precautions to insure a safe and enjoyable event,” O’Donnell said.

People who feel sick should stay home, O’Donnell said, while those who choose to attend should consider wearing gloves and using hand sanitizers. Port-O-Potties with hand washing stations also will be available.