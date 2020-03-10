Nanticoke police chief, officer nearly struck by shotgun blast

NANTICOKE — City police Chief Michael Roke and Officer Richard Vietz were nearly struck by a shotgun blast during a struggle to disarm Russell Clarence Hadley early Tuesday morning, according to court records.

Hadley, 72, was encountered by police holding a shotgun on a balcony of his apartment building at 100 Nanticoke Ave. just after 8 a.m. The shotgun discharged as Roke and Vietz attempted to remove the firearm from Hadley’s hands, court records say.

Hadley was transported for a mental health examination before he was arraigned by District Judge Donald L. Whittaker in Nanticoke on a single count of discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure. He was jailed without bail pending additional charges.

Roke and Vietz were not injured.

According to the criminal complaint:

Officers responded to a report of shots fired inside an apartment building and spoke with Sandra Wall, who lives in the building.

Wall told police she heard gunfire and a knock on her door. When she opened, she encountered Hadley holding a glass of wine.

Wall suspected Hadley was intoxicated and asked him if he fired a gun. Hadley told Wall, “yes,” and walked back into his apartment.

Police Det. Joseph Guydosh observed Hadley holding a 12 gauge shotgun standing on a balcony. Hadley refused to put the shotgun down and placed the barrel in his mouth, the complaint says.

Hadley told Guydosh he wanted to speak with a woman he dated two years ago and felt the woman should not be with a man she is currently dating.

As Guydosh continued to talk to Hadley, Chief Roke and Vietz made their way through an apartment without Hadley knowing about their presence.

Hadley requested a cigarette at which Guydosh advised him he needed to come closer to him to get the smoke.

When Hadley switched hands holding the shotgun, Roke and Vietz attempted to retrieve the shotgun.

Hadley managed to get a finger on the trigger causing the shotgun to discharge.

Guydosh jumped over a railing and managed to rip the shotgun from Hadley’s hand.