Lackawanna College to offer Early Explorers: Outdoor Exploration for children

March 10, 2020 Times Leader Local, News
The Lackawanna College Environmental Education Center will host an Early Explorers program, starting March 23. Submitted photo

The Lackawanna College Environmental Education Center will host an Early Explorers program, starting March 23.

Submitted photo

The Lackawanna College Environmental Education Center invites children ages 3 to 6 years old and their parents or guardians to attend Early Explorers, a program aimed at providing children with a lifelong, meaningful relationship with the natural world.

Classes will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. every other Monday from March 23 to June 1, at the Lackawanna College Environmental Education Center, 93 MacKenzie Road, Covington Township.

Early Explorers is a unique program that offers discovery-based learning that changes with each season. Using the natural world as a catalyst for growth and development, children will explore natural sciences, gain sensory awareness, creatively express themselves and practice using large and fine motor skills while developing critical social skills.

During each class, children will have the opportunity to hike and explore the various habitats on the 211-acre property, which includes a forest, meadow, open field and a stream. Children will also gain firsthand experiences with plants and animals. Each week will feature a different nature-related topic, including Super Seeds, Inside of an Egg, Awakening Amphibians, Animal Mothers, Busy Bees and Little Sprouts.

Enrollment is now open.

The cost is $40 for the series of six classes or $8 per class. Registration is limited, and pre-registration is required. For more information or to register, contact Lackawanna College Environmental Education Center at (570) 842-1506 or email [email protected]