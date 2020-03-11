Wyoming Seminary moves to online classes as schools expand Covid-19 precautions

Wyoming Seminary and the University of Scranton are moving to online-only classes. Bloomsburg University cancelled all non-athletic events, including a speech and debate state championship that local students planned to attend. Covid-19 (coronavirus) precautions are ramping up rapidly in area schools, with ever-expanding consequences.

Wyoming Seminary President Kevin Rae issued a notice that the school — which hosts a large number of foreign students “will continue our lasses on virtual platforms beginning Wednesday, March 18,” and that “all school events, including athletic practices” are cancelled March 16 to March 22.

The physical opening of the school for the spring term is similarly delayed with the hope of returning to classrooms March 23.

Rea said the moves were being done “with an abundance of concern for the health and safety of both the Wyoming Seminary and greater community.”

The “abundant concern” reasoning has become a mantra in most schools — both el-hi and colleges/universities — as the situation rapidly evolves.

The University of Scranton similarly issued a statement from President Scott Pilarz saying “face-to-face instruction” will stop and all classes will be held remotely beginning Monday, March 30. The decision “extends spring break by one week for students only to provide faculty time to complete preparations already under way.”

Remote instruction “will continue at least until the conclusion of Easter break, which begins on April 9.” Pilarz wrote. “We hope to resume on-campus classes on April 14.” Residence halls will be closed during the extended break, though students unable to travel home can request permission to remain on campus. The school also has a limited number of laptops for loan. Requests can be made by calling the Technology Support Center at 570-941-4357.

Bloomsburg University’s proactive approach is hitting more than the school’s students. The decision to suspend all non-athletic events and conferences means the Pennsylvania High School Speech League (PHSSL) state championships that were going to be held there Friday and Saturday are also cancelled, impacting local high school contenders who had been set to participate.

Attorney Kim Borland, who helps run the Meyers High School Speech and Debate team. “We are disappointed for all of our contestants,” Borland said in an email, “but especially for our senior, Erin Cook.”

Bloomsburg posted a notice on its website from president Bashar Hanna announcing the cancellation of university-sponsored travel, the extension of spring break to March 23, and suspension of all “University-sponsored non-athletic events and gatherings, including those planned by registered student organizations, conference travel, club or intramural sports, and other non-credit experiences. As part of this change, BU will be restricting visitors to campus during this period.”

PHSSL Executive Director Neil Strine in turn sent an email to team coaches announcing cancellation of the championship and promising an emergency meeting/conference call with the PHSSL Executive Board within the next day or so to explore the idea of rescheduling the tournament.

In all cases, officials stressed there have been no reported cases of Covid-19 in their schools.

