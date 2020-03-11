Wilkes-Barre postpones St. Patrick’s Day parade amid coronavirus spread

WILKES-BARRE — Hours after organizers announced the indefinite postponement of Scranton’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade this weekend, Mayor George Brown Wednesday did the same.

Brown said his decision to postpone Sunday afternoon’s parade downtown was based on the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus or COVID-19. Scranton’s parade was scheduled for Saturday afternoon. The Greater Wilkes-Barre Friendly Sons of St. Patrick also postponed its dinner Friday.

Elsewhere, parades in Philadelphia, Boston and Ireland were cancelled.

The virus, first identified in Wuhan, China late last year, has spread globally to the point where the World Health Organization declared it a pandemic. More than 1,000 cases have been confirmed in the U. S.

In Pennsylvania, the Department of Health said there are 15 cases statewide — 13 of the cases are presumptive positive and two cases in Delaware County and Wayne Countyhave been confirmed by the CDC. There have been no reported cases in Luzerne County.

Pennsylvania Sec. of Health Dr. Rachel Levine warned the count will increase.

“While we anticipate that there will be more Pennsylvanians with COVID-19 in the coming days and weeks, it is important for residents to know the commonwealth is prepared and to be prepared themselves,” Levine said. “Right now, you have a higher chance of testing positive for COVID-19 if you have traveled to a country or state with known community outbreaks or have come in contact with someone who has the virus.”

The department has been working to keep the health care community across the state informed Pennsylvania to keep them informed, consult with them on patient testing and ensure them of the availability of the resources needed to care for patients, Levine said.

