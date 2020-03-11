King’s College moves to online classes; resident students must leave campus by Saturday

March 11, 2020 Times Leader Local, News
Staff Report
Ryan

WILKES-BARRE — King’s College has joined the list of schools suspending in-person classes to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

According to a statement from college President Rev. John Ryan, in-person classes end effective at the end of the day today, and will resume through distance learning on Thursday at least through the end of Easter Break, which ends on April 13.

“While there are currently no confirmed cases here at King’s College or in our local community, the associated uncertainty has created anxiety and a need to act with an abundance of caution,” Ryan said.

“The college will continue to evaluate the situation and update the entire college community on the status of in-person instruction,” the statement adds.

Courses that are currently conducted online will continue as scheduled, the statement adds, and the college will remain open, with faculty and staff to report to campus as usual, beginning Thursday.

“Faculty have already begun planning for this, and they will be communicating with students in their courses on how their coursework will continue,” the statement continues.

Resident students will be asked to leave the campus by Saturday, March 14 at 3 p.m.

“We recognize that not all students are in a position to leave college housing. A process will be in place for students who need to stay in on-campus housing to request this opportunity. Details will be forthcoming from the Office of Residence Life,” the statement adds.