Wilkes University switching to remote classes, cancels athletic events

WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes University is joining other area colleges in moving to online classes after Friday as a means of preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

Residence halls will close at 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 15.

After discussions with the Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC), all athletic contests have been canceled through Monday, March 30.

“While there are no known or suspected cases of COVID-19 at Wilkes University, we face difficult decisions knowing it will inevitably reach our community and families associated with Wilkes,” a statement from interim President Paul S. Adams read.

“Because COVID-19 is readily spread through human contact, and following CDC recommendations for social distancing, we have made the decision to suspend all face-to-face classes at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 13,” Adams added.

Per the statement, further details include:

Academics

During the week of March 16, faculty will transition to remote learning formats. All classes will be underway remotely by Monday, March 23, and will continue through Friday, April 3. Faculty will communicate directly with their students on how and when coursework will continue.

During this week, faculty and staff are expected to report to campus. More information will follow in the days to come.

“It is our hope that we will be able to return to face-to-face instruction on April 6; however, that will depend on campus and community conditions and guidance from state and local health officials,” the statement added.

Academic leadership will be in touch with students about clinical experiences, internships and student teaching, and special guidance will be provided to graduating students about how these requisite experiences will be handled.

Campus

The university will provide an approval process for students who have special circumstances and for whom leaving campus is a hardship. If we are able to return to classes on April 6, the residence halls will reopen at 12 noon on Saturday, April 4.

Technology

“We recognize that learning from home requires the appropriate technology and that not everyone has access to computers and wi-fi networks,” the statement added.

The university will arrange for limited access to computers and computer labs (where special software is required) during this recess.

Events

Effectively immediately, all university-sponsored events are cancelled through Sunday, April 5. We continue to assess our ability to host large-group gatherings through the end of the semester.

Athletics

The department of athletics will be in touch with student-athletes and coaches with more information.

University travel

All official university-sponsored travel is suspended until further notice.