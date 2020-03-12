Jury convicts Freeland man of seeking sex from girl

WILKES-BARRE — A Kingston man felt ripped off when he bought methamphetamine was the motive to a shooting that left one man dead and a woman injured, according to court records.

Detectives with city police and Luzerne county allege Jeremy John Gittens, 36, of 65 N. Landon Ave., shot Ryan McGovern, 32, and Susan Sarin, 37, as they drove in a 2001 Honda on Schuler Street on Wednesday.

McGovern, of Plains Township, died at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. Sarin, of Wilkes-Barre, suffered a gunshot wound to her leg.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant from District Judge Rick Cronauer of Wilkes-Barre charging Gittens with an open count of criminal homicide, aggravated assault and two counts of robbery. He remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous.

Court records say Gittens arranged to buy a large quantity of methamphetamine and was put in contact with McGovern on Monday.

Gittens and two other people drove to a bank to get money for the drug deal. They then met McGovern and another person and they drove to the Hazleton area where McGovern picked up four ounces of methamphetamine from his supplier, according to the criminal complaint.

Gittens received the methamphetamine and felt he only received half of what he paid. He later contacted McGovern to complain and McGovern told him it was a good price for what he received.

Sometime in the early evening hours on Wednesday, Gittens had another person contact McGovern intending to buy heroin.

Gittens drove to Sans Souci Parkway in Hanover Township and parked across the street from a fast food restaurant. Gittens walked across the parkway and got into McGovern’s vehicle and proceeded to buy food through the drive-thru.

Sarin told detectives Gittens instructed McGovern to drive to Hanover Village in Hanover Township. When they reached the apartment complex on East Division Street, they observed two police cruisers so they continued to drive.

As they drove, Sarin claimed Gittens pulled out a handgun and said, “You robbed me. Give me all your money,” the complaint says.

McGovern told Gittens he didn’t rob him, and proceeded to jump from the driver’s seat into the back seat to fight Gittens.

Sarin told detectives the vehicle continued to move as McGovern struggled with Gittens. Sarin moved into the driver’s seat and suffered a gunshot wound to her leg.

Sarin heard two more gunshots before Gittens fled the vehicle.

Police said a surveillance camera recorded a man they identified as Gittens fleeing toward Covell Street in Wilkes-Barre.

An unnamed witness in the complaint told police Gittens sent him a text message to pick him up. When the witness arrived in the area of the shooting, the witness didn’t find Gittens but saw police and an ambulance on Schuler Street.