Jury convicts Freeland man of seeking sex from girl

March 12, 2020 Edward Lewis Blotter, Local, News
Staff Report

WILKES-BARRE — A Luzerne County jury convicted a man from Freeland on a child corruption charge for asking a 12-year-old girl to perform a lewd sex act on him.

Thomas J. Bond III, 48, of Freedom Road, was charged by Freeland police in March 2018 after he asked a girl known to him to perform a sex act.

Police found the girl at a family market where Bond abandoned her.

She told police she was driving around with Bond when he asked her to perform the sex act, according to court records.

A jury deliberated for nearly two hours before convicting Bond of corruption of minors.

President Judge Michael T. Vough, who presided over the one day trial on Tuesday, said Bond will be sentenced April 27.

Assistant District Attorney Shana Messinger prosecuted.