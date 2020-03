Wolf recommends suspending large gatherings, discourages non-essential travel

China has reported a new record low of 15 new coronavirus cases as other countries have become epicenters of the pandemic.

The health ministry on Thursday reported another 11 deaths, bringing China’s totals to 80,793 cases of infection with the virus and 3,169 deaths from COVID-19, the illness it causes. A total of 14,831 patients remain in treatment, while 62,793 have recovered and been released.

The hardest-hit province of Hubei and its capital Wuhan continue to account for the bulk of cases and deaths.

Thirty-three suspected new cases indicated a continuing retreat from the outbreak’s peak in China in late January and February.

The World Health Organization declared the illness a pandemic on Wednesday, citing concerns about its global spread and severity and some governments’ lethargy in trying to stop the disease.

In other developments:

• El Salvador’s president has imposed a national quarantine that prohibits any foreigners from entering the Central American country for 30 days to try to keep out the new coronavirus.

President Nayib Bukele also said public and private schools would be closed for 21 days. El Salvador has no confirmed cases of the virus.

Wednesday’s announcement comes one day after Bukele said residents of Nicaragua, Honduras and Guatemala would need a passport to enter El Salvador rather than just a national identification card. He reversed that move hours later.

Guatemala earlier Wednesday announced that it would not allow Europeans or citizens from China, Iran and North and South Korea to enter the country. It also has no confirmed cases.

• Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is placing limits on who can visit nursing homes and assisted living facilities in his state in an attempt to protect those most at risk from the new coronavirus.

The governor issued an executive order on Wednesday that prohibits anyone who recently arrived from a foreign country from visiting those facilities.

He took that step a day after eight more people in Florida tested positive for the virus. DeSantis noted that most of the infections stem from international travel.

The order came as public universities across the state were closing classrooms in favor of remote instruction.

• Italy’s premier is urging people not to hoard food, saying they don’t need to because stores where they can buy it will remain open.

Premier Giuseppe Conte made the comments late Wednesday as he announced closures of most stores around the country in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Included in the ban are coffee bars, a staple of Italian life. Restaurants will also close but will be allowed to make home deliveries.

Gas stations were not included in the order mandating which businesses will be forced to close and Conte announced no new restrictions on using public transportation, used by many Italians.

Under earlier rules set for the nationwide lockdown, people are allowed to travel for work, medical appointments or to care for family members in need.

Conte also said all stores except pharmacies and grocery stores are being closed nationwide in response to the country’s coronavirus outbreak.

Premier Giuseppe Conte thanked the public for cooperating with the already unprecedented travel and social restrictions that took effect Tuesday.

But he said Wednesday night on Facebook Live that Italy must “go another step” by closing all shops and businesses except for food stores, pharmacies and other shops selling ”essential” items.

The tighter restrictions on daily life are the government’s latest effort to respond to the fast-moving crisis that took Italy’s number of cases from three to 12,462 in less than three weeks.

• A woman with underlying health conditions has died of the coronavirus in the most populous county in the U.S., making her one of at least 33 people nationwide to succumb to COVID-19.

Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Wednesday that the woman lives outside the county and had been visiting friends after recent travel, with a long layover in South Korea. She was over 60 and died in a hospital.

It’s the first death from the virus in the Los Angeles County, which has 27 cases. Most of the deaths have been in Washington state.

Separately, seniors at a Northern California assisted living facility have been placed in a two-week quarantine after a woman in her 90s died of the coronavirus.

• Iran’s information and communications technology minister has tweeted a map of Iran that shows the virus affecting almost the entire country.

Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi said Wednesday that the image was based on data exploration and analysis from a website on which some 3.5 million Iranians shared their information regarding the virus.

Iran reported another jump in deaths, by 62 to 354 — behind only China and Italy.

Jahromi said asked people not to travel to tourist spots.

The website ac19.ir gathers personal information from participants who share their health information.

• The United Nations has postponed two major meetings on biodiversity and indigenous issues over concerns about the new coronavirus, and the Security Council is making changes to prevent its spread.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Wednesday that no cases of COVID-19 have been reported at U.N. headquarters. But he confirmed that a teacher at the private United Nations International School about a mile away has tested positive and that the school has been closed.

Dujarric said there are plans for the U.N. to operate remotely if necessary.

China’s U.N. ambassador, Zhang Jun, the current Security Council president, said all 15 members of the U.N.’s most powerful body have agreed to scale down staff at meetings and move consultations from a small room to the main council chamber to ensure “we have more space and we have less people.”

• The Seattle Public School system will close due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in Washington state, which prompted the governor to ban all events and gatherings of more than 250 people in Seattle’s metro area.

The closure announced by Seattle Public Schools in a statement affects about 53,000 students and came after Gov. Jay Inslee made his announcement about events and gatherings.

The school system’s statement issued Wednesday did not say how long the closure would last, saying only that all instruction and activity is canceled until further notice.

The Seattle district’s closure came after a suburban district north of Seattle with 22,000 students closed schools and started using online lessons.

• India has suspended some visas until April 15 to try to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

Some categories, like diplomatic, official or employment visas, are exempt. The restrictions start Friday. Foreign nationals who need to travel to India for a “compelling reason” were asked to contact the nearest India mission.

All travelers who have arrived from or who visited China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, France, Spain and Germany after Feb. 15 will be quarantined for 14 days.

Indian authorities have confirmed 60 cases of the new virus, and no deaths have been reported. Indians have been advised against traveling abroad.

• A Philippine senator says he and President Rodrigo Duterte will get tested for the new coronavirus after meeting with Cabinet officials who were exposed to people with infections.

Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, a former Duterte aide, said late Wednesday that he and the president have not had symptoms and plan to undergo testing Thursday as a precaution.

Go told reporters in a statement that he and the president regularly interact with some Cabinet members who decided to self-quarantine after being exposed to people with the COVID-19 virus.

A presidential spokesman says the 74-year-old Duterte postponed a trip to the central resort island of Boracay on Thursday over concerns about COVID-19.

Philippine health officials have reported 49 cases. Two of the infected patients, a Chinese and a Filipino, died.

• Guatemala is barring Europeans and citizens from China, Iran and North and South Korea to try to keep the new coronavirus out of the Central American country.

Health Minister Hugo Monroy said Wednesday that “starting tomorrow, entry by all European citizens is prohibited.”

Authorities in the Central American nation also ordered 14-day quarantines for Guatemalans who arrive after traveling to Europe.

Guatemala has no confirmed cases of the new virus. The World Health Organization has declared the worldwide outbreak a pandemic.

• The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints says it will hold a major conference that features speeches by top leaders without any attendees next month to try to avoid spread of the new coronavirus.

The Utah-based faith with 16 million members worldwide said Wednesday that the speeches will be broadcast on television and the internet with no one from the public attending.

The twice-yearly conference usually brings about 100,000 people to Salt Lake City over two days.

The only people allowed inside the church conference center on April 4-5 will be top leaders, their spouses, musicians, choir members and technicians.