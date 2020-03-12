Wolf recommends suspending large gatherings, discourages non-essential travel

By Roger DuPuis [email protected]
With total cases across Pennsylvania now at 22, the Wolf administration is strongly encouraging the suspension of large gatherings, events, conferences of 250 individuals or more, and discouraging people from from traveling to recreational activities like gyms, movie theaters and shopping malls.

In hard-hit Montgomery County, meanwhile, officials are taking a harder line, and Wolf ordered the closure of all schools, day cares, community centers, gyms, and entertainment venues.

The administration also is “encouraging religious leaders to exercise discretion in order to mitigate the spread of illness.”

Gov. Tom Wolf and state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine made the recommendations during a Thursday afternoon press conference in Harrisburg.

“And while people are free to travel, I ask that everyone refrain from non-essential travel. We all need to do our part to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. The time to do this is now. We cannot wait,” Wolf said.

There are 180 cases under investigation in Pennsylvania, and presumptive positive totals as of 2 p.m. include:

Montgomery County: 13

Bucks County: 2

Philadelphia County: 1

Monroe County: 2

Delaware County: 1

Wayne County: 1

Northampton: 1

Pike County: 1

Montgomery County

And while their recommendations remain just that for most of the state, Montgomery County is facing more serious restrictions as officials look to take action amid its 13 cases, the highest number presumptive positive cases in the state.

“In Montgomery County, we are aggressively moving to a mitigation phase, and statewide we are providing guidance to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” Wolf added.

In that county, a no visitor policy will be implemented for correctional facilities, nursing homes, and others to be evaluated, with schools and state-licensed child care centers to be closed starting Friday, along with Adult day care centers.

Essential services will be available: police, fire, and emergency medical services, essential services for vulnerable populations.

Supermarkets, pharmacies, and gas stations will remain open. The governor and the state recommends that non-essential retail facilities close.

The Office of Administration will provide a message to all Commonwealth employees regarding those who work or live in Montgomery County.

‘Quickly evolving’ situation

“This situation is quickly evolving, even for us here at the Department of Health,” Levine said. “It can be overwhelming and scary to hear that you should stay home. Aside from practicing good health habits, we want you to practice good self-care to ensure your body is getting the proper nutrients from fruits, vegetables and getting enough sleep.”

Levine said information will be continue to be disseminated through health.pa.gov, as well as the department’s Facebook page and Twitter account.

