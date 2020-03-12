Diocese of Scranton dispenses obligation to attend Sunday Mass

March 12, 2020 Mark Guydish Local, News
SCRANTON — In response to the evolving threat of Covid-19 (coronavirus), Diocese of Scranton Bishop Joseph Bambera has temporarily eliminated the Church’s longstanding requirement that the faithful attend Mass each Sunday. The diocese issued the following notice:

“Effective immediately (3/12/20), and until further notice, Bishop Joseph C. Bambera, in union with the Bishops of Pennsylvania, has dispensed the faithful of the Diocese of Scranton from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass. Despite the suspension of the obligation to attend Sunday Mass, all regularly scheduled Masses will remain open to the public for those who wish to attend.

“Masses continue to be offered at parish churches across the Diocese of Scranton and churches remain open.

“Also, during a news conference Thursday afternoon, Governor Wolf encouraged religious leaders statewide to exercise discretion in order to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus and encouraged the suspension of large gatherings and events of 250 individuals or more. In the Diocese of Scranton, it is now strongly recommended that all non-essential parish and Diocesan events (outside of the celebration of Mass) be temporarily cancelled or postponed.”

