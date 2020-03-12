Luzerne County Courts to impose minor changes

March 12, 2020 Edward Lewis Local, News
A sign on the entrance door at Luzerne County Central Court requests only victims, witnesses, defendants and law enforcement officers inside the tiny facility on Water Street in Wilkes-Barre.

The change is one of several being implemented for court proceedings in Luzerne County.

President Judge Michael T. Vough said Thursday following a conference meeting with neighboring county courts and the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts that schedules will likely change to avoid large gatherings of people waiting for criminal cases to be called.

Vough said court proceedings cannot shut down citing the importance of protection-from abuse hearings and essential cases to meet deadlines.

The president judge said some changes will be new scheduling of cases. Instead of scheduling 20 or 30 cases at 9 a.m., Vough said it is likely six cases will be scheduled per half hour to avoid a packed courtroom.

As for jurors, Vough said it is possible that a smaller pool of jurors will be summoned per day, instead of having 100 to 150 people report for jury duty every day.

“We have to stay open,” Vough said.