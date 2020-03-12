LCCC modifying face-to-face instruction in response to Covid-19

March 12, 2020 Mark Guydish Local, News
By Mark Guydish [email protected]

NANTICOKE — Luzerne County Community College became the last county institution of higher education to modify face-to-face instruction in response to the spread of Covid-19 (coronavirus) — though only by a few hours. The school asked students to stop reporting to in-person classes beginning Friday, with plans to resume through an “alternative format” March 19.

King’s College, Misericordia University and Penn State (including the local campuses) made similar moves to remote-learning Wednesday, with Wilkes University joining them Thursday morning.

Thursday afternoon, LCCC President Tom Leary posted the following letter on the school website:

“I realize the great concern and anxiety the Coronavirus has created and the need to proceed with caution. It is important to emphasize that there are no confirmed cases at Luzerne County Community College or in our immediate community.

“Due to the concern and to minimize the risk to our students, faculty, and staff, the College is modifying the delivery of face-to-face instruction as of Thursday, March 12, at 9:00 pm. Please do not report to your regularly scheduled face-to-face classes beginning Friday, March 13.

“Modified classes will resume in an alternative format on Thursday, March 19. This alternative delivery mode will continue until further notice.

“The College, including our main campus and our centers in Berwick, Hazleton, Pittston, Scranton, Shamokin, Wilkes-Barre, and Watsontown will remain open providing access for our students to all College services.

“All student and staff travel for conferences and events will be suspended at this time. Internships and health clinics at external facilities will continue as long as the institutions provide access for learning.

“I realize this is a difficult time for everyone. Please be assured that the College will provide every means of reasonable accommodations in order for you to be successful. Our entire faculty and staff are willing to assist you. It is our intention that no student is adversely affected during this difficult time.”

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish