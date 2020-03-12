Aaron Lewis concert set for Friday postponed

WILKES-BARRE — All schools state-wide are closing beginning Monday, though the length of closure varies. Gov. Tom Wolf ordered them closed for a minimum of 10 business days, but local districts began releasing statements and plans before Wolf’s announcement.

Anthony Grieco, the executive director of the Luzerne Intermediate Unit, announced the sweeping move would take effect regionally within minutes after some districts had sent out their own messages. Intermediate units provide a variety of services to schools in their region. The LIU serves all of Luzerne County and part of Wyoming County, including Tunkhannock Area School District.

Grieco sent out the following notice:

“Today, educational leaders from across the region came together and out of abundance of caution as well as a moral and ethical responsibility to our students, staff and communities, we will close all schools … effective Monday, March 16, 2020. Each individual School District and Non-Public School entity will be sending individual correspondence to their entire school communities.

“Please consult your local district websites for further of information.

“Timely and transparent updates will be provided by each district to its local communities.”

District officials were involved in a teleconference with state officials in the morning, but the move to close schools didn’t become public until around 2 p.m. Many came before the Governor’s announcement, so some local statements talked of a minimum of five days, apparently recommended by the state department of health.

Wilkes-Barre Area School District Superintendent Brian Costello was among the first, issuing this statement:

“Out of an abundance of caution and a moral and ethical responsibility to our students, staff and community we will close all schools based on PA Department of Health recommendations regarding social distancing and large group gatherings. All schools will be closed effective Monday, March 16, 2020 and will remain closed through Friday, March 27, 2020. We will be in contact with you to provide updates as needed. As of now, classes will resume on Monday, March 30, 2020.”

Northwest Area Superintendent Joseph Long said the district is closing along with all schools in the LIU:

“In conjunction with all IU 18 schools, the Northwest Area School District will be closing a minimum of five school days as of 9:00 P.M. on Friday March 13. The district has decided to take these protective measures to assist with the efforts to help contain the Coronavirus – COVID – 19. We will continue to monitor this situation daily and keep families informed as new information presents itself.”

Dallas posted and sent out a statement announcing closure until at least March 23:

Pittston Area Superintendent Kevin Booth sent a message saying schools will close starting Monday, but did not give a date for reopening:

“Today, educational leaders from across the region came together and out of an abundance of caution as well as a moral and ethical responsibility to our students, staff and communities, all schools will close for a minimum of 5 school days based on Pa Department of Health recommendations regarding social distancing and large group gatherings. All schools will be closed effective Monday, March 16, 2020.”

The Diocese of Scranton quickly followed the public schools in announcing all diocesan Catholic Schools will close from Monday for at least two weeks:

“At the direction of Governor Tom Wolf, the Diocese of Scranton Catholic School System will now close for two weeks effective immediately.

“The Diocese of Scranton Catholic School System will be moving to distance learning effective Monday, March 16, 2020. All teachers have prepared to deliver instruction to our students through the use of our email system. Administrators have been sending regular communication to parents/students through the use of our email system.

“As a result of all K-12 school districts in the commonwealth closing, all faith formation classes in parishes should also be cancelled immediately. Programs are encouraged to offer remote or online learning if possible.”

Private and parochial schools typically follow the lead of the school district in which the building is set, because they usually take advantage of a state law requiring districts to transport all students in the district to any school within 10 miles of district boundaries.

Bear Creek Community Charter School posted a more detailed statement on its website saying schools will be closed for at least 10 days beginning Monday:

“We anticipate reopening school on Monday, March 30th; however, a firm decision on reopening has not been made. This decision will be made in consultation with the CDC, state government, and our chartering district. We understand the tremendous inconvenience this will cause students, parents and others and do not take this decision lightly. The safety of our students, staff and families has been — and always will be — our first priority.

“The statement also said Bear Creek will provide a packet of remedial work today that they can do at home during their absence from school. The material being provided are not new concepts — they are concepts which have already been introduced to students. The purpose of providing this materials is to reinforce what students have already learned, and to help prevent any regression or ‘slide in learning.’”

Bear Creek also noted students will have access to software for math and reading lessons online. Most area school districts have been preparing for a a shutdown for several weeks, planning to send work home or continue giving instruction through internet options such as Google Classroom.

Hanover Area Superintendent Nathan Barrett sent out and posted a statement saying schools are tentatively set to reopen on March 30.

“While there are not currently work requirements for Hanover Area students, this is a fluid situation that may change rapidly. Please be vigilant in checking our district website, district social media outlets and our Remind texting app for updates that will be posted.”

Greater Nanticoke Area Superintendent Ron Grevera said the district will close through March 27, but added one hope that’s almost certainly shared by superintendents and school officials throughout the state:

“We would welcome any waiver that can relax the regulation of a 180 day school year.”

Wolf later fulfilled the wish. In his announcement, he said “no school district will be penalized if it fails to meet the 180 day or school hours requirements.” Schools must meet both the 180-day requirement and have at least 900 hours of classwork for elementary schools and 990 for secondary schools.

Wolf also said the state is working to address another big concern voiced by local superintendents: making sure students from low income families who rely of the federal free lunch program still get those meals.

“The Pennsylvania Department of Education announced today that it received a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to allow eligible schools to serve meals to low income students in a non-congregate setting, such as a drive-through or grab and go, during this closure. We will also work with schools to assist them with those plans.”

Hazleton Area Superintendent Brian Uplinger waited until well after Gov. Wolf made his announcement and President Donald Trump declared a national state of emergency. He noted that the district hopes to reopen March 30 and that SAT tests scheduled for Saturday (March 14, were canceled,a long with all extracurricular activities including practices. But he added information about free lunches for students.

“Starting Wednesday, March 18, the HASD will be serving lunches from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm during the weekdays at Maple Manor Elementary/Middle School, Heights-Terrace Elementary/Middle School, and Valley Elementary/Middle School. Any student of the District may receive a bagged lunch at one of these three locations.”