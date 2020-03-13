Pittston Friendly Sons cancel annual dinner

The Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of Greater Pittston announced Thursday night that the groups annual dinner has been postponed.

The event, scheduled for Tuesday, was to have featured from Penn State and Pittston Area star Jimmy Cefalo as the keynote speaker.

The announcement was made through a letter from club president Matthew Meade.

“It is with great sorrow that I must inform you that I will be postponing our 106th Annual Dinner of the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of Greater Pittston, scheduled to be held Tuesday March 17, 2020 at The Woodlands Inn & Resort,” the letter read. “This postponement; the final decision to reschedule or to cancel the event will come at a later date, is for concern for the spread and infection involving the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). This decision was not made quickly. Numerous members of our organization have been in contact with the Department of Health, Emergency Management, and the Center for Disease Control.”

This organization has only canceled its annual event twice in the 106-year history of the club, according to the letter – in 1918 due to World War I and in 1943 because of World War II.

