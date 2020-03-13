Homicide suspect Gittens captured in New York City

PLAINS TWP. — A patron at Mohegan Sun Casino picked up a lost wallet on the gaming floor and went on a spending spree at area stores, including an adult movie theater, with a credit card, according to court records.

State police at the casino alleged Joseph Francis Wood, 57, of Zion Grove, picked up the wallet and entered a restroom where he removed cash, casino vouchers and a credit card on March 7.

Wood then used the vouchers to play table games and roulette before leaving the casino using a credit card at Lowe’s Home Improvement, Best Buy, Littman Jewelers and Cinema 309, court records say.

Wood admitted to the theft and using the credit card, state police said.

Wood surrendered Thursday when he was arraigned by District Judge Joseph D. Spagnuolo Jr. on four counts of receiving stolen property, and three counts each of identity theft, access device fraud and forgery, and one count each of theft and criminal attempt to commit access device fraud. He was released on $15,000 unsecured bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

A casino guest reported he lost his wallet on the gaming floor.

Surveillance cameras recorded the man dropped his wallet at 10:48 a.m. and was picked up by Wood at 10:55 a.m.

Wood was identified by his casino player’s card.

State police said Wood was recorded entering a restroom where he allegedly removed cash, casino vouchers and a credit card.

Wood then exited the restroom and casino and walked to his vehicle where he removed his coat. Wood reentered the casino and played the value of the vouchers in a high limit room. He then used cash at a roulette table before leaving the casino at 11:41 a.m., the complaint says.

State police said the victim reported his credit card was used at department stores and Cinema 309 for a total of $1,200.71.

State police said items Wood purchased at Littman Jewelers and Best Buy were returned March 8.