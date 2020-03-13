Homicide suspect Gittens captured in New York City

March 13, 2020
By Ed Lewis [email protected]
Homicide suspect Jeremy John Gittens was captured Friday morning in New York City by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, according to a law enforcement source.

Gittens, 36, of North Landon Avenue, Kingston, was charged in a shooting that killed Ryan McGovern, 32, and injured Susan Sarin, 37, inside a vehicle as they drove on Schuler Street in Wilkes-Barre on March 4.

City police and Luzerne County detectives allege Gittens believed he was ripped off when he bought methamphetamine from McGovern on March 2.

Investigators said Gittens changed his appearance by shaving his scalp and face just after shooting.

An arrest warrant charging Gittens with an open count of criminal homicide, aggravated assault and two counts of robbery was issued by District Judge Rick Cronauer on March 5.