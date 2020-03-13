Pennsylvania American Water announces preparedness plans

March 13, 2020 Jerome Lynott Local, News

In response to the coronavirus outbreak, Pennsylvania American Water Friday said it has established preparedness plans and assured customers their water meets all current federal and state drinking water requirements.

The company’s drinking water treatment barriers provide protection that includes filtration and disinfection of surface water and ground water supplies, Pennsylvania American Water said in a press release.

“These treatments are effective in removing and/or inactivating viruses,” the company said.

The company said it is monitoring updates provided by the Center for Disease Control, World Health Organization and Johns Hopkins University in addition to other state and federal organizations so that it can adopt and amend measures as necessary.

The steps taken to date by the company are:

• A moratorium and discontinuation of service shutoffs.

• The restoration of service to previously shutoff customers.

• The suspension of all non-essential field appointments.

• Limiting the amount and nature of contact with customers during all emergency field contacts.

