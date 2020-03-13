Wolf orders all Pennsylvania schools to close for 2 weeks

March 13, 2020 Times Leader News, Top Stories
Staff Report
HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf has announced the closure of all K-12 Pennsylvania schools for 1o business days effective Monday, March 16.

His announcement follows closure statements from many districts across the state, including all in Luzerne County.

Here is the text of Wolf’s statement:

We understand that these are trying times and recognize the impact of the coronavirus on our students and communities.

First and foremost, my top priority as governor – and that of our education leaders – must be to ensure the health and safety of our students and school communities.

As such, I am ordering that all schools in the commonwealth close for the next two weeks.

Be aware that no school district will be penalized if it fails to meet the 180 day or school hours requirements.

The Department of Education will work with intermediate units and other stakeholders to support school districts with any continuity of learning plans they may be pursuing.

Also, the Pennsylvania Department of Education announced today that it received a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to allow eligible schools to serve meals to low income students in a non-congregate setting, such as a drive-through or grab and go, during this closure. We will also work with schools to assist them with those plans.

We appreciate your collaboration as we work together to deal with this difficult issue.

