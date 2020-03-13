Wolf orders all Pennsylvania schools to close for 2 weeks

Following are developments and postponements related to the coronavirus situation from around the Wyoming Valley and northeastern Pennsylvania.

Big Brothers Big Sisters postpones Bowl For Kids’ Sake events

WILKES-BARRE — Big Brothers Big Sisters of The Bridge has postponed four of its upcoming Bowl For Kids’ Sake events. The decision was based upon concerns regarding the Coronavirus and upon recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other authoritative sources.

• A Bowl For Kids’ Sake event scheduled for March 28 at Chacko’s Family Bowling Center in Wilkes-Barre will now take place on June 13.

• A Bowl For Kids’ Sake event scheduled for March 28 at Skylanes Bowling Center in East Stroudsburg will now take place on a date TBA.

• A Bowl For Kids’ Sake event scheduled for March 28 at Faxon Lanes in Williamsport will now take place on May 16

• A Bowl For Kids’ Sake event scheduled for P-Nut Bowl in Bloomsburg on April 5 will now take place on May 16.

All bowlers and teams that had pre-registered to bowl at any of the previously scheduled Bowl For Kids’ Sake events are still considered registered for the rescheduled events. For those bowlers, the bowling locations and times will remain the same. All Bowl For Kids’ Sake sponsorships will be honored and displayed at the rescheduled events.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of The Bridge is a program of Catholic Social Services of The Diocese of Scranton. Those interested in registering for Bowl For Kids’ Sake may do so at www.bbbsnepa.org/bfks2020. For more information about the event, including becoming a virtual bowler or a lane sponsor, call (570) 824-8756.

— Bill O’Boyle

SPCA Pet Expo postponed

WILKES-BARRE — The SPCA of Luzerne County’s 4th annual Pet Expo at the Kingston ,scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, March 29-30, has been postponed due to the current social environment and the medical guidance being received regarding the COVID 19 virus we have made the decision to postpone the event until October of this year. Further details will be released as they become available.

The SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 East Main St., Plains Twp., will continue to operate as normal, caring for the abandoned, abused and neglected animals.

Please visit the website and social media pages; consider volunteering time, or sharing your generosity with our animals through a monetary donation. All of these and many other ways to share your love with our animals can be found on our website and facebook page at:

https://www.spcaluzernecounty.org/ https://www.facebook.com/SPCAofLuzerneCounty/

— Bill O’Boyle

Best of Times Leader event postponed

WILKES-BARRE — Due to concerns over the COVID-19 crisis, the Times Leader Media Group has decided to postpone its annual Best of the Times Leader event.

The annual function was scheduled for Wednesday at The Room at 900. It will be rescheduled for a later date.

— Staff Report

Pittston Friendly Sons cancel annual dinner

PITTSTON — The Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of Greater Pittston announced Thursday night that the groups annual dinner has been postponed.

The event, scheduled for Tuesday, was to have featured from Penn State and Pittston Area star Jimmy Cefalo as the keynote speaker.

The announcement was made through a letter from club president Matthew Meade.

“It is with great sorrow that I must inform you that I will be postponing our 106th Annual Dinner of the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of Greater Pittston, scheduled to be held Tuesday March 17, 2020 at The Woodlands Inn & Resort,” the letter read. “This postponement; the final decision to reschedule or to cancel the event will come at a later date, is for concern for the spread and infection involving the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). This decision was not made quickly. Numerous members of our organization have been in contact with the Department of Health, Emergency Management, and the Center for Disease Control.”

This organization has only canceled its annual event twice in the 106-year history of the club, according to the letter – in 1918 due to World War I and in 1943 because of World War II.

— Staff Report

Luzerne County Courts to impose minor changes

WILKES-BARRE — A sign on the entrance door at Luzerne County Central Court requests only victims, witnesses, defendants and law enforcement officers inside the tiny facility on Water Street in Wilkes-Barre.

The change is one of several being implemented for court proceedings in Luzerne County.

President Judge Michael T. Vough said Thursday following a conference meeting with neighboring county courts and the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts that schedules will likely change to avoid large gatherings of people waiting for criminal cases to be called.

Vough said court proceedings cannot shut down citing the importance of protection-from abuse hearings and essential cases to meet deadlines.

The president judge said some changes will be new scheduling of cases. Instead of scheduling 20 or 30 cases at 9 a.m., Vough said it is likely six cases will be scheduled per half hour to avoid a packed courtroom.

As for jurors, Vough said it is possible that a smaller pool of jurors will be summoned per day, instead of having 100 to 150 people report for jury duty every day.

“We have to stay open,” Vough said.

— Ed Lewis

Diocese of Scranton lifts Mass requirements

SCRANTON — Diocese of Scranton Bishop Joseph Bambera has temporarily eliminated the Church’s longstanding requirement that the faithful attend Mass each week. The diocese issued the following notice Thursday afternoon:

“Effective immediately, and until further notice, Bishop Joseph C. Bambera, in union with the Bishops of Pennsylvania, has dispensed the faithful of the Diocese of Scranton from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass. Despite the suspension of the obligation to attend Sunday Mass, all regularly scheduled Masses will remain open to the public for those who wish to attend.

“Masses continue to be offered at parish churches across the Diocese of Scranton and churches remain open.

“It is important that Catholics use vigilance when deciding to attend Mass. If you are sick, especially with flu-like symptoms, you should stay home for your own well-being and that of others. If parishioners are sick or suspect they are sick with a contagious illness, they are not bound by the Sunday Mass obligation.

Elderly parishioners who are not sick, but are concerned about being in crowded spaces, are also not bound by the Sunday Mass obligation.

— Mark Guydish

Diocesan schools, programs, open but watchful

SCRANTON — Diocese schools remain open, but like are public schools they are preparing to use “distance learning” if closings are required.

The Catholic schools have also adopted a procedure becoming common in public schools: “following the travel considerations listed above and may require students and families who have been exposed to COVID-19 or are returning from countries designated at Risk Level 3 to wait a full 14 days after arriving in the United States and have notice from a healthcare professional that they are free from flu-like symptoms in order to return to school and school functions.”

If the threat of the virus gets bad enough, “faith formation programs or other parish gatherings should be postponed or canceled. Parishes should follow the lead of their Diocesan school or local public school districts in canceling Religious Education classes. Parish Religious Education programs should plan on offering remote or online learning if possible.”

The Catholic Youth Center also remains open, with added emphasis on repeated surface disinfection, hand washing, and a policy of isolating any child with a fever until he or she can be sent home.

The various human and social services programs of the diocese, which try to help those in need in with food pantries, meals and shelter for the homeless, are also continuing with extensive disinfection and hygiene practices as kitchens and shelters.

— Mark Guydish

Wyoming Valley Children’s Association to postpone events

FORTY FORT — The Wyoming Valley Children’s Association has announced that they will postpone all upcoming events to a later date to “prevent the spread of infectious diseases,” according to a press release issued by the organization.

Events postponed by the WVCA included their annual Blue and Gold Gala, the Walk-A-Thon and the annual meeting, all of which will be rescheduled to a later date.

“This decision was not made lightly. It was decided that this would be the best course of action in order to safeguard our community from the spread of infectious diseases,” the statement reads.

For those who have purchased tickets to any of these events, sponsored them or donated anything to the WVCA, tickets and sponsorships will be honored when the event is eventually rescheduled. All donated items will be raffled or auctioned off at these events, as well.

— Kevin Carroll

Other event cancelations listed

• The Breathe Deep NEPA spaghetti dinner fundraiser, which was set for Sunday, March 15 at Ss. Peter and Paul Parish in Plains Township, has been rescheduled to June 7.

• Northeastern Pennsylvania Bach Festival, which was to have taken place March 21-March 22 in Scranton.

• Trinity Irish Dance Co. performance, which was to have taken place March 29 at Bloomsburg University.