Pittston, Hazleton announce restricted access to public buildings

March 13, 2020 Times Leader Local, News
By Patrick Kernan [email protected]
Two area cities have announced restricted access to public buildings in response to the coronavirus crisis.

Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo declared a state of emergency in Pittston on Friday, restricting movement into public buildings for the time being due to ongoing concerns over the novel coronavirus.

Pittston City Hall, the Pittston Memorial Library, and the city’s fire and street departments have all been declared “restricted areas” as per a release from the city on Friday.

Entry into these buildings will become restricted to the general public starting at 9 a.m. Monday. The restrictions will remain in effect for at least five days, or until otherwise lifted by city council.

In Hazleton meanwhile, Mayor Jeff Cusat announced that the city has undertaken “aggressive cleaning procedures in City Hall and other public facilities to protect the public and city personnel.”

Effective Monday, public access to City Hall will be limited “to administration areas,” as follows:

• Report to the police department for police matters.

• Report to the code enforcement or parking offices for all other matters.

