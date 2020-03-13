Hoyt Library closing due to outbreak

March 13, 2020 Times Leader Local, News
Staff Report
The Hoyt Library in Kingston is closing due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Hoyt Library in Kingston is closing due to the coronavirus outbreak.

KINGSTON — The Hoyt Library will close to the public beginning Saturday, March 14, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“We will continually reassess to determine the length of this closure,” a statement from the library read.

“During this situation, do not worry about returning or renewing your materials before we close,” library staff wrote in a news release. “You can return or renew your materials at any member library of the Luzerne County Library System. The drop box at the Hoyt Library will be closed. Fines and late charges on Hoy Library items, incurred during this time, will be waived.

Additionally, voting on Election Day at the library will continue as scheduled, unless the Luzerne County Election Board decides otherwise.

The library will continue to monitor the situation and respond accordingly.

Related Articles