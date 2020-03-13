Luzerne County prison suspends inmate visits due to coronavirus

March 13, 2020 Jennifer Andes News
By Jennifer Learn-Andes [email protected]
Luzerne County Prison, Water Street, Wilkes Barre File photo

File photo

Luzerne County has immediately suspended all social inmate visits at the county prison and minimum offender building in Wilkes-Barre due to coronavirus concerns, county Correctional Services Division Head Mark Rockovich announced Friday.

Attorneys and members of the Pennsylvania Prison Society will be the only ones permitted beyond reception desk areas other than county staff and contracted inmate health services employees, Rockovich said.

The visitation suspension will tentatively span two weeks but may be extended in additional two-week increments based on the virus spread, he said. Division officials will actively monitor the situation with guidance from medical professionals, he said.

These measures are intended to protect the public, staff and inmates, he said.

To help inmates remain in contact with their family members and friends during this period, the division is in the process of making arraignments to allow each inmate two free five-minute phone calls per week, Rockovich said.

“County administration understands the importance of contact with family and friends for the population it supervises,” he said.

