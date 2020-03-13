West Pittston man pleads guilty in child sex case

March 13, 2020 Times Leader Local, News
By Patrick Kernan [email protected]

WILKES-BARRE — A West Pittston man pleaded guilty to two charges stemming from accusations he sexually groomed an underage girl.

Andrew Anthony Terek, 28, entered guilty pleas on a a felony count of sexual abuse of a minor and a misdemeanor count of corruption of minors before Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas on Friday.

Terek was arrested in January after the girl’s mother made a report to police last November.

The mother said Terek had been sending her daughter messages. Police reviewed the messages and said one of them showed Terek asking the girl to meet him on tracks on Luzerne Avenue.

Terek said in the message he wanted to give the girl a necklace as an apology for putting her into a stressful situation, according to police.

Police spotted Terek at the tracks in question, and asked him why he was there. When Terek said he was walking to a nearby restaurant to pick up a menu, officers reminded him the eatery was closed.

Terek then voluntarily agreed to talk with police, but retreated to a bathroom when police explained why they wanted to question him. Terek was heard vomiting from the restroom.

During the interview, Terek admitted to having sexual conversations with the girl and asking her to have sex. He said he pressed his genitals against the girl’s buttocks in late October, and also sent her a photo of a penis from the internet, because “(he) was embarrassed of how small his penis was,” police said.

The girl told police Terek added her as a friend on the social media platform Snapchat in mid-October, with Terek telling her at the time that he was 16.

Police said the girl reported “all he wanted was sex from me and there was times all I wanted to do was talk.” She told police she sent him sexually explicit videos on Snapchat after Terek continuously requested them.

Lupas ordered Terek be sentenced on June 4. He remains locked up at the county prison pending his sentencing.

