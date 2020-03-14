The Canning House offering extended hours, delivery in wake of virus

March 13, 2020 Times Leader News

FORTY FORT — Local eatery The Canning House, 900 Rutter Ave., is extending its operating hours until 9 p.m. starting Monday, March 16, to offer a “carryout and delivery” menu in response to the coronavirus pandemic. On its Facebook page Friday night, the restaurant made the following announcement:

“Every day we look forward to waking up, seeing our teams and serving our guests. Our team consists of individuals who embody our family values, excellence in hospitality, and integrity. Despite the recent events, these ideals have not changed. We will be continuing our regular business hours with our safety commitment in place (http://www.scalleat.com/safety-commitment), rolling out increased safety measures and procedures.

“As we look forward, to better serve our community we will be remaining open until 9PM daily starting Monday, March 16th offering full-service curbside pickup and free delivery (https://thecanning.com/delivery-information). During our extended hours from 4-9PM we will offer a “carryout and delivery” menu found on our website. This menu will be available via curbside pickup and free delivery. Once you’ve placed your order via our in-house online ordering system or via phone we will call upon delivery. If you place a curbside pickup please call us upon arrival and our team will take the order out to you!

“With stores running low on food staples, we have become increasingly concerned for the well-being of our elderly community members who may not have gotten to the stores, or who are unable to travel at this time. We also know that not everyone is on Facebook. If you know of anyone who may be in need of a meal, please let us know via Facebook Messenger. Our extension of hospitality is grounded in our belief that our commitment extends further than our customers – we seek to ensure individuals, businesses, and communities that we operate with and within are always dealt with the highest standard of integrity and trust.

“We believe that through these initiatives we can still amaze and delight our guests and coworkers. There’s no existing playbook for how a restaurant should respond to COVID-19, and so any time there’s even a trace of doubt about the safety of a team member or guest, you can always rely upon us to act with utmost caution. Our core values of loyalty, extreme ownership, and consistency will always be steadfast and we believe these plans are an extension of our commitment to those ideals and our community.”

For The Canning House’s extended hours menu and delivery, visit thecanning.com/carry-out-delivery.

