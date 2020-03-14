NEPA Film Festival in Scranton postponed

March 13, 2020 Times Leader News

The annual Northeast Pennsylvania Film Festival scheduled for March 27-29 has been postponed, organizers said late Friday. Filmmakers who submitted their movies to be shown at the festival in Waverly and Scranton were notified Friday as the event was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When reached for comment late Friday, organizers said the festival will be rescheduled for the fall.

Filmmaker Eliza Good of Portland, Oregon, announced on her Facebook account that her short “Ontario” was scheduled to screen at the festival, but may be shown in “September or October of this year.”

“Stay safe out there friends, and maybe pass the time with movies by independent filmmakers!” Good posted.

— Tamara Dunn

