Libraries another casualty of coronavirus closures

A sign on the door of the Pittston Memorial Library informs visitors that the library is closed.

PITTSTON — You can cross off visiting area libraries with your children during their time off from school due concerns about the spreading of the coronavirus.

Along with every other library across the state, Pittston Memorial, West Pittston and Wyoming Free libraries will be closed until March 29, Glenn Miller, Deputy Secretary and Commissioner for Libraries, said the mandate, made Friday afternoon was “consistent with the governor’s efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

Locally, Pittston Memorial Library Executive Director Patricia Joyce said, “The Pittston Library asks that patrons refrain from using our drop box during the closure as to maintain their health and safety and so as not to overwhelm the dropbox during the closure. Patrons will not receive fines for late items during the closure. We’ll see you when we reopen.”

The Wyoming and West Pittston libraries have also announced that no fines will be incurred during the closure.

Much like the exemption for schools in meeting their required 180 days, Miller’s release indicates that in no way will the closure interfere with library funding.

The release also indicates that libraries should be working with emergency management during the closure to provide “essential services.”

But even in that case, Miller emphasized that libraries are not to be open to the general public.

In the meantime, there will no fines incurred for books or other items which you have already checked out, so “read ‘em while you got ‘em,” Miller said.

This is a great time to read through a favorite book for a second (or third) time, making note of details that you hadn’t noticed before.

State educators are encouraging parents to be mindful of the way their children spend their time the next few weeks.

In lieu of a weekly trip to the library, there are other ways to keep children busy during their time off.

Keep them on a regular schedule and, as much as possible, keep them current with school work.

Get out the calendar and specify ways that time will be spent for both parents and children.

This is a great time to try a favorite recipe and spend time with children in the kitchen, no matter what their age.

Children look to their parents for clues on how to cope, so if parents model a sense of calm and confidence, the two weeks off is more likely to be filled with good memories and a few laughs, than a sense of panic or irritation.