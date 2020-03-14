Wolf urges non-essential businesses in 4 counties to close as Pa. cases reach 47

HARRISBURG — State health officials have announced six additional presumptive positive cases of the coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 47 cases, and the governor urged non-essential businesses in two more Philadelphia-area counties to shut down amid the outbreak.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health said Saturday that there were two cases in Allegheny County — the first reported there — as well as two new cases in adults from Montgomery County, one in an adult from Philadelphia and one in an adult from Chester County. All are either in isolation at home or are being treated at a hospital.
No cases have yet been reported in Luzerne or Lackawanna counties. According to state officials the affected counties are Allegheny (2), Bucks (3), Chester (2), Cumberland (3), Delaware (6), Monroe (3), Montgomery (20), Northampton (1), Philadelphia (4), Pike (1), Washington (1), Wayne (1).
Gov. Tom Wolf also extended to Chester and Bucks counties a call for non-essential businesses to to close, echoing a voluntary call made earlier to Montgomery and Delaware counties. He said essential infrastructure such as pharmacies, grocery stores and gas stores will remain open, and officials said travel is not being restricted.
“If we can slow the spread of this virus … we can keep an enormous number of Pennsylvanians from needing the kind of emergency treatment at the same time that’s going to overwhelm our health care system,” Wolf said. “Stay calm, stay home and stay safe.”
The administration described non-essential businesses as including community and recreation centers; gyms, including yoga, barre and spin facilities; hair salons, nail salons and spas; casinos; concert venues; theaters; bars; sporting event venues and golf courses; retail facilities, including shopping malls and except for pharmacy or other health care facilities within retail operations. Restaurants are urged only to remain open for carry-out and delivery orders.
A letter being sent to business owners by state officials describes potential financial assistance that may be available through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development and the U.S. Small Business Administration.
Around the state
In Philadelphia, however, city officials said people should feel free to continue to go to retail businesses and public parks while warning that this advice could change. Mayor Jim Kenney urged people to wash their hands and stay three feet from other people, but added “go out and have dinner and tip your wait staff, because they’re struggling right now.”
“We have to figure out a way that we can continue moving forward without panicking to the point where everything shuts down,” Kenney said Saturday. “We may be healthier but the economy will be in the tank, and we can’t have that.” He later said on Twitter that he was “attempting to show support for local businesses and stop panic. … We should all be mindful to limit gatherings, and of course, if you don’t feel well, stay home.”
Wolf said a special election scheduled Tuesday in Bucks County will be postponed, but there is no agreement yet on a new date.
In hard-hit Montgomery County, court officials announced that all jury trials, civil and criminal, would be canceled through March 27 amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Museums and casinos in the commonwealth joined the growing number of organizations announcing temporary closures due to the outbreak. Officials said Free Library locations in Philadelphia would be closed to the public, heeding a recommendation from the state, but staff members were told to report to work.
In Pittsburgh, Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said “social distancing” would be a challenge in bars and restaurants, but businesses are being urged to lower occupancy rates “to give people more space.” He warned that city police, firefighters and and inspectors would be “on the ground strictly enforcing occupancy maximums.”
Casino closures
Five of the 12 casinos in Pennsylvania have announced closures amid the outbreak.
Rivers Casino Philadelphia said it would close at midnight Sunday for 14 days “out of an abundance of caution and to promote the social distancing recommended by health officials” although there had been no known cases of coronavirus at the property. The company said it planned to keep employees on the payroll during that period. Rivers Casino Pittsburgh also said it would close for 14 days as of midnight Sunday.
The Valley Forge Casino in King Of Prussia earlier said it was closing in compliance the the governor’s directive to close public schools, entertainment venues and community centers in hard-hit Montgomery County. The casino said it would reopen March 27 and also noted that there had been no reported cases of the virus at the property.
Harrah’s Philadelphia said it was closing as of Saturday “for the well-being of our team members and guests.” Parx Casino said it would close as of 6 a.m. Sunday “as responsible business leaders within the Bensalem community and as one of the largest employers in Bucks County.”
In northeastern Pennsylvania, Mohegan Sun Pocono posted on its website that it continues to operate as usual, but that they are following developments closely and following CDC and state guidelines. The casino previously announced it was increasing its cleaning regimen. Additional hand sanitizer stations have been placed in and around the gaming floor, back of the house wall dispensers, as well as other anti-bacterial products, and the casino is following very strict ServSafe practices in all food and beverage areas.
Mount Airy Casino Resort in Mount Pocono also continues to operate, according to its website, likewise with an increased clening regimen: disinfecting common surface areas more regularly; increasing the cleaning and sanitizing procedures throughout the casino, hotel, restaurants, spa, and banquet facilities; and making hand sanitizers available in all common areas.
Mount Airy did, however, reschedule the March 21 Kreeps With Kids Comedy Tour show to Dec. 11, and the April 10 MJ LIVE show to Sept. 25.
News Editor Roger DuPuis contributed to this report.