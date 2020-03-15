Wilkes-Barre Township police investigating theft of puppy

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — An English Bulldog valued at $4,000 was stolen from Pets N’ You on Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard on Saturday, township police reported.

Police said the female puppy was stolen at about 3:42 p.m. by a black male wearing a blue hat and a blue jean jacket. Police said the suspect may have fled into the Sherman Hills Apartment Complex.

Anyone with information about the theft or location of the dog is asked to call Wilkes-Barre Township police at 570-208-4635 ext. 204.