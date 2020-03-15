Wilkes-Barre Township police investigating theft of puppy

DURYEA — A man jailed Saturday at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility by borough police was recorded sitting on a toilet attempting to remove several Xanax pills from his rectum, according to court records.

Police said they found an unresponsive Jeffrey V. Jenkins, 35, of Pettebone Street, on a porch of a residence in the 400 block of Watt Street.

An officer while searching for a wallet to identify Jenkins found brass knuckles, a hatchet and a knife in cargo pockets of his pants, and eight bags containing a total of 372 Xanax pills, court records say.

Jenkins woke up while being treated by emergency medical technicians.

Police said they learned Jenkins was wanted by the Luzerne County Sheriff’s Department.

When Jenkins was told he was going to jail on a warrant, he claimed he owed a man $1,000 for 400 Xanax pills he was supposed to sell, court records say.

Jenkins pleaded with police not to take him to jail saying the man he owed money was waiting for him at his house.

Police said Jenkins dropped to his knees and begged officers not to put him in jail. Officers had to carry Jenkins to a cruiser to transport him to the county correctional facility.

After Jenkins was placed in the county correctional facility, an officer returned to the jail after Jenkins was recorded sitting on a toilet trying to pull something out of his rectum, court records say.

Jenkins allegedly concealed a Xanax tablet and six half pills of Xanax in his rectum.

Jenkins was arraigned by District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz in Pittston on two counts of prohibited offensive weapons, and one count each of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance by an inmate, possession of a controlled substance, defiant trespass, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $20,000 bail.