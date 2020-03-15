WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County has declared a state of emergency effective immediately.

County Manager C. David Pedri made the announcement Sunday afternoon at the EMA building, explaining that access to county facilities will be restricted. That is the key way in which the declaration will affect residents, and there are more details can be found below.

He also said that the location of the county’s first confirmed coronavirus case was not released by state officials, but the person contracted the virus through travel and is self-quarantined at home.

Pedri encouraged everyone to avoid traveling, to practice proper hygiene and to stay at home as much as possible. He said no action will be taken regarding closing of restaurants at this time. He said an announcement will come as early as Monday regarding the operation of county active adult centers.

Pedri held a news conference at the Emergency Management Agency, which can be seen in full here.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced Sunday 16 more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the state, including the first in Luzerne County. The total number of cases in Pennsylvania now stands at 63.

All people who have tested positive for the virus in Pennsylvania are either being treated in a hospital or are in isolation at home.

“I’m here today to tell you that coronavirus is here and to advise everyone to take all necessary precautions to avoid its spread,” Pedri said. “We are prepared and we are ready. To the citizens of Luzerne County, we are in this together. You can make a difference in this crisis. We still don’t know the full interaction of this virus, but I can assure you we will do what we need to do.”

Tim McGinley, chairman of the Luzerne County Council, attended the news conference and said that with Pedri declaring a state of emergency, the county manager now holds executive and legislative power in the county.

This is the third such declaration in recent years — then-County Manager Robert Lawton declared an emergency in 2012 during Hurricane Sandy, and Pedri declared one in 2017 during the snow blizzard.

“The county manager now can take whatever action he feels is necessary to deal with this crisis,” McGinley said.

Changes for county buildings

Pedri listed several changes in procedure for the county courthouse and services:

• Single point of entry for the courthouse will be at the handicapped entrance at the rear of the building.

• Conduct county business online whenever possible.

• The Sheriff’s Department will will be the main point of contact for the public — 9 a.m.-noon for Sheriff’s Department, Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts; 1 p.m.-3:30 p.m. for Recorder of Deeds, Assessor;s Office, Register of Wills/Clerk to Orphan’s Court; 3:30 p.m.- 4:25 p.m. for probate appointments.

• PFA’s will be accepted on the 2nd floor of the courthouse during the normal course of business.

• Gun permits 9 a.m.-noon Monday through Friday. Service at Judge Dixon;’s office in Hazle Township has been temporarily suspended.

• Elections: Pedri encouraged voters to use the mail-in ballot option on the county’s website. He said it eliminates long wait periods in lines. The Pennsylvania Primary is Tuesday, April 28.

• The judiciary has been moved to a modified schedule and all juries have been cancelled for the rest of March, as well as non-incarcerated preliminary hearings. Only litigants will be allowed entrance — no families or children.

• Human Services will continue in-person meetings will be limited.

Options for the aging

On Sunday, the Pennsylvania Department of Aging released COVID-19 guidance to the Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs) related to the operations of more than 500 affiliated senior community centers operating statewide. This temporary guidance provides operational flexibility to help meet the needs of older adults who use the centers, while ensuring their safety.

Aging Secretary Robert Torres said a central activity at many centers is the offering of congregate meals. During the COVID-19 emergency, the department is offering flexibility as to how a AAA and senior center can meet the nutritional needs of its members. The options include:

• Offering meals as a take-out meal that participants can pick up.

• Packaging and delivering meals to participants’ homes.

• Offering shelf-stable, frozen and grab-and-go meals.

• Enrolling participant in the OPTIONS Program for in-home meal service.