Luzerne County Community College closing all campuses

March 15, 2020 Times Leader Local, News
By Roger DuPuis [email protected]
The LCCC Campus in Nanticoke Times Leader file photo

NANTICOKE — Luzerne County Community College is closing all facilities at its main campus and off-campus facilities effective immediately due to the state of emergency declaration, college officials announced this afternoon.

Remote and online instruction for students will begin on Thursday, March 19 as previously announced, a release from the college added. Support services for students will be delivered remotely, as available.

Updated information will be posted to the college’s website, www.luzerne.edu.

