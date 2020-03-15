🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County Council Chairman Tim McGinley told his colleagues he is researching options to conduct official business amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The next council meeting is scheduled on March 24.

In an email Friday, McGinley said he plans to present information early this week on precautions and plans. McGinley said Sunday he also expects state officials to issue guidance to local government entities on how to proceed with voting matters that cannot be delayed while not violating open meeting laws.

Court notices

The county court has been posting coronavirus alerts bannered with a flashing red circle on the county website, www.luzernecounty.org.

The latest, issued Saturday, says the magisterial district court at Pittston City Hall is operational but located in a building now deemed a restricted area to the general public under the city’s emergency declaration.

Court officials ask the public to abide by the declaration and conduct business with the court remotely. Payments can be made by calling 1-844-400-8880 or through www.ujsportal.pacourts.us or U.S. mail, it said. Payment plans may be adjusted upon request due to the emergency situation.

The district court office can be reached at 570-655-0552 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.

“Thank you for your cooperation during the unprecedented time,” it said.

Canoe/kayak

Based on feedback at last week’s council meeting, county Manager C. David Pedri said he will try to seek private donations to help fund the local match if a $250,000 state grant is received to build a public canoe/kayak access point at the county’s River Common recreation area along the Susquehanna River in Wilkes-Barre.

The project is estimated at a total $500,000, and the administration had proposed covering its half with Act 13 natural gas recreation funds. Council members Walter Griffith and Harry Haas said they believe natural gas funding is needed for other purposes.

The county has received approximately $228,600 to $307,600 from natural gas drilling annually since the state authorized such earmarks under Act 13 in 2012, with some of this funding used for black fly spraying, River Common repairs and maintenance and recreation grants to outside entities.

Emphasizing the project won’t proceed if the grant request is denied, Pedri said naming rights could be another option to fund the local match.

County roads

Council introduced ordinances last week to advance agreements for Conyngham borough and Butler and Sugarloaf townships to assume ownership of county-owned roads in their municipalities after the infrastructure is repaired by the county.

It’s the most wide-ranging progress to date in the county’s longtime goal of shedding roads scattered throughout the county.

Griffith applauded municipalities and the manager for the initiative, saying it is a “step in the right direction.”

McGinley said he hopes other municipalities will express interest in similar agreements.

Vehicle fee

Griffith withdrew a proposed resolution involving the $5 vehicle registration fee last week after input from Pedri.

Council recently agreed to stop collecting the fee at the end of 2021, which will allow enough time to receive $2 million needed to obtain a full $2 million match from the state for bridge repairs. The $4 million will fix three deteriorated bridges — West Liberty Street in Hanover Township, East County Road in Hollenback Township and the Hillside Road Bridge in Kingston Township, officials said.

Because Pedri had authorized the initial fee receipts for roadwork that was not eligible for a state match, Griffith wanted council to pass a resolution mandating all fee receipts be spent on bridges.

While Pedri had said the road spending was justified, he told council last week, “I learned my lesson. Every dime that we get will be spent on bridges.”

Pedri also said he will issue a monthly report on all fee receipts and payments.

Before withdrawing his proposed resolution, Griffith said he appreciated Pedri’s explanation and “candor.”

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.