Prayer and pragmatism define church service in Plymouth

Faith Baptist Church usher Noah Race listens to the sermon from the back of the church while wearing latex gloves. Fred Adams | For Times Leader Brandon Lewis, 22 of Plymouth, attends services at Faith Baptist Church in Plymouth on Sunday. The church made accommodations for parishioners due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Fred Adams | For Times Leader Cleaning supplies were on hand in abundance on Sunday. Fred Adams | For Times Leader Pastor Bryan Dodson wipes down the keyboard of the church piano at Faith Baptist Church in Plymouth on Sunday. Fred Adams | For Times Leader Faith Baptist Church usher Noach Race squirts a dash of hand sanitizer onto the hand of a member of the congregation Sunday as he greeted him at the door. Fred Adams | For Times Leader Jacob Mancini, 17 of Pittston, slipped on a pair of latex gloves before he filled out a guest form at the Faith Baptist Church on Sunday in Plymouth. Fred Adams | For Times Leader

PLYMOUTH – Faith Baptist Church faced coronavirus concerns on Sunday with both prayer and practicality on Sunday.

The nearly 30 people attending the service were greeted with information about what might be different about the day’s service.

First of all, they were greeted at the door by gloved ushers providing them with hand sanitizer and directing them to fill out a guest card with their name, address and phone number.

Ernie Race, head usher, said none of the people attending on Sunday were first-time guests and would normally not be required to fill out a guest card. The cards would be used to keep track of who had attended.

Race said and his son Noah Race, also an usher, and other church members were more than happy to prepare the church for the service, cleaning bathrooms and wiping down surfaces.

Isabella and Emma Race, both students, spent the morning removing hymnals from the pews because paper is a soft surface and can transfer germs and viruses.

Instead, the service included standard hymns that most knew by heart.

Those attending were also encouraged to “dress down” a bit, so that they could simply put their clothes in the washing machine.

“We suggested that people leave the ‘dry clean only’ stuff in their closets today,” Pastor Bryan Dodson said.

Perhaps the most significant safeguard put in place during the service was what has been called “social distancing.”

“Greetings will be smiles and waves instead of hugs and handshakes,” Dodson told his congregants on Saturday in anticipation of the service. “The offering will be collected at the end of the service so people can drop off their offering in the plate instead of passing it from person to person.”

Caring during crisis

Dodson has been vigorous in providing updates on Facebook to provide a constant stream of information.

A video posted on Saturday described the safeguards that the church would put in place during Sunday’s service, but Dodson said that if members of his congregation didn’t feel comfortable gathering for the service that was okay.

While the church held its main Sunday service, Sunday School and the Sunday potluck were cancelled, and areas of the church were roped off.

Dodson’s concern was to keep members of his church together as a community, whether that meant a phone call, a text or even a Facebook message.

“We want to make sure that our church members are well supported and cared for and are establishing call lists to reach out to folks on a regular basis to make sure they are okay and if they need anything,” he said.

Dodson himself could be seen wiping things down before the surface, including the piano so that those attending could be accompanied as they were singing.

During his sermon he reminded those attending that a crisis is often an opportunity to care for others.

He also interjected a bit of humor into his sermon, recounting a trip to Walmart last week during which he bought a package of toilet paper.

As he was walking down an adjacent aisle with the toilet paper in his cart, someone approached him and said. “You got the last package of toilet paper.”

Dodson’s first thought, he said, was that the man wanted to fight him for the toilet paper.

“These are weird times,” he said, laughing.

Dodson said there was in fact some toilet paper left and he was able to help the man find it.

Dodson said Faith Baptist was organized in 1878 as Ebenezer Baptist, having merged several years ago with Berean Baptist.

The church, he said, survived Typhoid fever in 1880 and the Spanish flu in 1918.

“God brought us through those and He’ll bring us through COVID-19,” he said, “because that’s who he is.”

Trusting God, he said, doesn’t mean that the church wouldn’t make every attempt to protect church members from the virus.

Should it be warranted, Dodson said he would live stream services so that members could participate virtually. The church closed the service with family members and close friends briefly praying in groups of two and three, being careful to maintain a reasonable distance and to refrain from touching.