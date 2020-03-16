Luzerne County officials racing to seek new inmate health care provider

Luzerne County is scrambling to seek a new prison inmate health care provider because the company that took over those services Jan. 1 wants to back out as permitted with a 120-day notice under its contract, officials said.
A county solicitation seeking proposals has been posted on the purchasing section at www.luzernecounty.org, with a quick turnaround submission deadline of Thursday. Companies that had submitted a proposal last June and were not selected are only required to present a letter expressing continued interest, it said.
The contractor must provide a range of medical and mental health services and personnel, including prescription and nonprescription drugs and emergency ambulance transport, for inmates at the prison and minimal offenders building in Wilkes-Barre.
Four companies had responded to the request for inmate services last year: Wexford Health Sources Inc., which obtained the contract; Wellpath LLC (formerly Correct Care Solutions), which had previously handled the services since March 2015; Correctional Behavioral Health; and Correctional Care.
County council approved the administration’s selection of Wexford in November, awarding a three-year contract that started at $2.8 million, or about $300,000 more than the prior provider had received, during the first year. Payments were $2.9 million in 2021 and $3 million in 2022.
Wexford served the county notice the first week of March that it would be pulling out, Pedri told council last week.
The company provided several reasons, but Pedri did not go into specifics, saying the matter is under legal review. Wexford’s proposal was the lowest by hundreds of thousands of dollars, he said.
“I think that their low bid was part of it, and now they’re looking at the full and complete cost of the contract,” Pedri said.
The “termination for convenience” clause triggered here allows the county or Wexford to terminate service with at least 120 days of notice if either side “determines that such termination is in its best interest,” the contract said.
Pedri told council negotiations are underway with Wexford to determine if there are any viable options to reverse the company’s decision.
He noted the county would not include a 120-day window in future major contracts because it does not allow sufficient time to seek and transition to a new vendor.
“This is an incredibly large contract. It’s over $2 million a year that we provide to them. This is the first time in my time as county manager that someone would walk away from that kind of money,” Pedri said, stressing he won’t “speak ill” of Wexford as he attempts to simultaneously negotiate with the company and consider a different vendor.
He also reassured council services won’t be interrupted.
”We will never have a time where the county does not have proper medical coverage. I want to be very clear with everybody in this room, even if it means Wexford staying on past 120 days. We will make sure that that is the case,” he said.
Council Chairman Tim McGinley said any increased costs for a new contract will impact the county’s 2020 budget. Pedri acknowledged that is a “major concern.”
The county has approximately $479,000 in reserve for emergencies in this year’s budget.
Although Wexford had been willing to accept less than other respondents, the inmate health care contract was $300,000 more because the county expanded mental health coverage, in part to address concerns raised after four female inmate deaths from June 2017 to January 2018 — three ruled suicides and the fourth deemed accidental.
The county prison system increasingly houses inmates with severe mental health issues, county Correctional Services Division Head Mark Rockovich had informed council.
Wexford was deemed the “clear choice” by the county administration, largely because it is based in Pennsylvania (Pittsburgh) and focuses on jails like the county one, as opposed to state prison systems with lengthier incarceration sentences, officials had said. The county’s prison system has a combined average daily population around 650 with a population constantly shifting due to the addition of approximately 400 to 425 new inmates each month, with an equal number released.
County officials decided to partially outsource inmate health services in 2015, believing it would be more cost-efficient. Unionized county staff licensed practical nurses at the prison and minimum offenders building take direction from the contracted medical provider, according to the county.
Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.