Brown declares state of emergency in Wilkes-Barre, City Hall closed to public

March 16, 2020 Times Leader News

WILKES-BARRE — Mayor George Brown announced a state of emergency in Wilkes-Barre on Monday, closing City Hall to the public due to the coronavirus.

Brown made the announcement at a press conference in the City Hall parking lot. He said he is authorized to declare a state of emergency for five days. City council would have to extend it beyond that.

The city’s bars and restaurants can remain open, Brown said, noting it is up to individual owners to decide what to do.

Check back for updates.