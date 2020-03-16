Public Defender’s Office: Applications by appointment only

March 16, 2020 Jennifer Andes News
Due to the coronavirus, the Luzerne County Public Defender’s Office will only accept applications for legal representation by appointment.

“We are trying to minimize the contact and maximize the distance between persons coming into the office for our services,” the office said in an alert posted at www.luzernecounty.org.

Criminal defendants seeking office legal council should call 570-825-1754 to make an appointment.

The office anticipates initial appointments with investigators will be conducted by phone instead of face-to-face.

These changes will remain in effect until further notice.

Other county offices, including the courts, are posting coronavirus alerts bannered with a flashing red circle on the county website.

The public also can sign up to receive alerts by email or text by clicking on this emergency alert circle.

