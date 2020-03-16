Diocese of Scranton announces suspension of all public Masses

SCRANTON – Effectively immediately, and until further notice, Bishop Joseph C. Bambera announces the suspension of Masses open to the public and all public gatherings in all diocesan parishes, worship sites, college campuses, chapels and health care facilities in the eleven counties of the Diocese of Scranton.

This decision was made in light of continued concerns surrounding COVID-19 and upon the advice of medical experts, and comes days after the bishop previously gave Catholics a dispensation from the obligation to attend Mass.

“It deeply saddens me to take this temporary action, knowing the depth of the faith of people in the Diocese of Scranton and their desire to celebrate the Holy Eucharist on a regular basis,” Bishop Bambera said. “But with each passing day, the number of people impacted by the coronavirus continues to grow locally and it is clear that we, as a faith community, must do our part in order to help slow the spread of this disease.”

The press release from the Diocese did say, though, that churches will remain open for individual private prayer. The schedule for each church opening will be determined by individual pastors.

Scheduled sacraments, such as weddings, baptisms and funerals, will be allowed to continue; however, attendance will be limited to immediate family members of those receiving the sacrament. Anointing of the Sick and reconciliation will be available on an individual basis by request.

A private Mass will be celebrated each day in the Cathedral of St. Peter in Scranton, which will be broadcast via CTV, the Catholic Television station. Masses will be said daily at 12:10 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on weekdays, 4 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. on Sunday. The Masses will also be available on the Diocese’s Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages.

It’s unclear yet how the suspension of Masses will affect Holy Week and Easter celebrations. Easter falls on April 12.

