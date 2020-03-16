Mohegan Sun Pocono temporary closure to begin at 8 p.m.

By Roger DuPuis [email protected]
Mohegan Sun Pocono Times Leader file photo

Mohegan Sun Pocono

Times Leader file photo

PLAINS TWP. — Mohegan Sun Pocono will temporarily close all casino, and resort operations, effective at 8 p.m. today, officials said.

The move comes amid the necessary precautions due to COVID-19 and in close consultation with the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board as well as local and state health authorities, a release said.

“All activities are cancelled, including live racing, casino promotions and events,” Anthony Carlucci, President & General Manager of Mohegan Sun Pocono, said. “The wellness of our guests and team members is our top priority. While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at the property, Mohegan Sun Pocono is temporarily closing at the direction of the Governor’s office in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among large groups in the state of Pennsylvania.”

“While we are temporarily closed we will be taking the opportunity to further deep clean our property,” his statement added.

Check back for updates.

