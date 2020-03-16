Pedri: Active Adult Centers closing as of Tuesday; meals will be provided

March 16, 2020 Times Leader Local, News
Times Leader staff report

Luzerne County Manager C. David Pedri announced Monday the county would be closing all of its Active Adult Centers on Tuesday in an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Members of the centers will be provided a take-out meal on Tuesday, along with 12 shelf-stable meals to be used in an emergency, consisting of canned soup, fruits and similar items.

Members who regularly attend the Active Adult Centers will be additionally provided with frozen meals to replace the meals they would consume daily at the center. Frozen meals will continue to be provided.

“Our assessors and protective service workers continue to see seniors in our counties to ensure they are able to access the services they need as well as maintaining their safety,” Pedri wrote. “All departments are following guidance issued by the PA Department of Aging.”

