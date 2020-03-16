Cinemas, drive-ins adjust to coronavirus concerns

March 16, 2020 Times Leader Local, News
Movies 14 on Northampton Street in Wilkes-Barre. Aimee Dilger | Times Leader

Movies 14 shrinking audience size, 3 theaters close

R/C Movies 14 in Wilkes-Barre is limiting the number of seats available at screenings to 49, or 50% capacity. The changes come as area theaters are taking precautions due to the coronavirus.

Regal Cinemas, with locations in Dickson City and Hazleton, announced Monday that all of its 543 U.S. location will be closed effective Tuesday due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s our goal to provide a safe and healthy environment for our employees and guests. We value your patronage and have no doubt we will be serving you again as soon as possible with a full slate of Hollywood blockbusters,” the company announced in a release and email.

“We will continue to update the status of all theatres on our mobile app and online at REGmovies.com. We will contact you with reopening details once available,” the release stated.

The Dickson City location is the only theater in the region with an IMAX theater.

Scranton Art Haus in downtown Scranton announced late Monday it will be closed until further notice.

On Facebook, the theater posted:

“On this dark day and with a heavy heart we close our doors until further notice. We love our community and your wellbeing is our number one concern. Stay safe and be kind out there!”

— Tamara Dunn

Garden Drive-In delays opening day

The Garden Drive-In in Hunlock Creek announced Friday it was delaying the start of its season.

The announcement posted on its Facebook page included movie screenings and its Sunday flea market.

According to its Facebook page, the Circle Drive-In in Dickson City plans to open this month and held its first flea market of the season Sunday.

— Tamara Dunn

