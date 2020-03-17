Coronavirus closes F.M. Kirby Center

March 17, 2020 William O'Boyle Local, News
Staff Report
The FM Kirby Center.

WILKES-BARRE — Due to the COVID-19 virus, the F.M. Kirby Center will be closing both its administrative and box offices to the public. Staff will be working at home. Anyone looking to contact a member of staff can reach out to them via email.

Until Thursday, March 19, anyone looking to contact the Kirby’s Sundance Vacations Box Office can email [email protected]

On Thursday, customers can call the Sundance Vacations Box Office phone number at 570-826-1100.

“We are in the process of cancelling and rescheduling many events,” said Anne Rodella, Artictic Director at the Kirby. “Keep an eye on our Facebook page for updates. You can also sign up for out email list via our webpage at kirbycenter.org for updates on upcoming shows.”

Rodella said refunds will be available for cancelled and rescheduled shows. People can also donate the price of their tickets to the F.M. Kirby Center.

“The response to COVID-19 is having a devastating effect on all local businesses and non-profits like us,” Rodella said. “We encourage those with the means to help out by donating and purchasing gift cards if they can.

Thank you so much for your patience and understanding. We hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this difficult time. We hope to see you all very soon,”

