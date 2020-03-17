Luzerne County changes for marriage licenses, gun permits

File photo

Couples forced to cancel their wedding ceremony due to the coronavirus won’t be charged for a new Luzerne County marriage license if the one they had expires during the delay, the county announced Tuesday.

Those in this situation should bring their expired license and photo identification to the county register of wills office within 60 days of their new wedding date and inform the front desk clerk of the coronavirus-related cancellation, it said.

Couples should not request a new license until they have set and confirmed a new wedding ceremony date.

The office will issue licenses with new expiration dates at no extra charge. Further information is available at 570-825-1672.

A suspension of gun permit applications also has been announced, largely due to concerns about too many people waiting in lines.

The county will not process permit applications at the county courthouse until March 30.

“Please do not come to the courthouse to apply for a gun permit during this period. YOU WILL BE TURNED AWAY,” the notice said.

The county reminded that the Uniform Firearms Act, Section 6106(b)(12), allows a six-month “grace period” for individuals with expired licenses who are are otherwise eligible for renewal of their license, it said.

“We acknowledge the inconvenience this temporary policy presents and appreciate your continued cooperation,” the notice said.

