UPDATED: Luzerne County sets Thursday emergency meeting via video

Luzerne County Council will hold an emergency meeting at noon Thursday to approve a coronavirus emergency declaration, but the protocols will be different due to concerns about spreading the illness.

As usual, Service Electric Cable will air the meeting as videotaped by Scott Cannon, of Video Innovations. But Cannon also will be volunteering his time to live stream the meeting on YouTube, accessible through this link: https://www.youtube.com/c/WyomingValleyBus/live.

“Service Electric and I are glad to do our part to help the community,” Cannon said in a release.

County Council Chairman Tim McGinley said the meeting will be conducted entirely through the use of video/teleconference technologies to comply with advisories against group gatherings.

The county’s information technology department is currently “working through the technical aspects of this unprecedented endeavor,” McGinley said in a release.

Because in-person public attendance won’t be permitted, the county will be posting detailed instructions for citizens interested in offering public comment through email and possibly other forms.

Public comment may be submitted to council’s group email address, [email protected], McGinley said. The public is encouraged to send emails by 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

The county will attempt to post instructions about the public comment format by Wednesday afternoon at www.luzernecounty.org, he said.

McGinley said the emergency declaration will be the only focus of the meeting, and no other county business will be conducted.

“Technology permitting, the goal is to fully comply with Pennsylvania’s Sunshine Act and the recently issued guidance of the Pennsylvania Office of Open Records to allow the greatest degree of public participation in the meeting without creating the potentially dangerous situation of having council, the county manager, county staff and members of the public attend the meeting in-person,” McGinley wrote.

Council’s next regularly scheduled meeting is set for March 24, but McGinley advised his colleagues it may be postponed a week.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.