WILKES-BARRE — The staff at Visit Luzerne County have compiled a list of Wyoming Valley restaurants offering takeout and/or delivery.
That list can be found below, and also on the agency’s website. It will be updated as needed.
According to Visit Luzerne County’s post: “We asked locals for help creating a list of restaurants currently offering delivery and/ or takeout, to help lessen the impact of COVID-19. Check out what they told us and so we can support our local restaurants and take a night off of cooking! If we missed one, feel free to add it to our Facebook page.”
Readers are encouraged to check with the restaurants before they head out. The list as of Tuesday afternoon is as follows:
• III Guys, 51 S Wyoming Avenue, Edwardsville, 570-763-5242
• III Guys, 95 N Mountain Boulevard, Mountain Top, 570-474-2100
• Abe’s Hot Dogs
— 210 Barney Street, Wilkes-Barre, 570- 825-9213
— 780 Wyoming Avenue, Kingston, 570-288-9131
— 315 South Mountain Boulevard, Mountain Top, 570-474-0388
• Abide Coffee House, 23 West Market Street, Wilkes-Barre, 570-994-3153
• Arcaros The Next Generation, 47 N Main Street, Pittston, 570-655-1000
• Atrium The Restaurant, 613 S J Strauss Lane, Kingston, 570-287-5766
• Benny Brewing Co., 1429 Sans Souci Parkway, Hanover Township, 570-235-6995
• Brews Brothers, 1705 River Road, Pittston, 570-883-0444
• Callahan’s Cafe and Coffee House, 69 S Main Street, Pittston, 570-299-5892
• Canteen Park, 181 Market Street, Kingston, 570-213-0992
• Chef’s Corner, 320 Highway 315 STE #280, Pittston: 570-569-2591
• China House, 75 N Market Street Nanticoke, 570-735-3839
• D’s Diner, 587 East Main Street, Plains, 570-823-1990
• Denny’s, 488 Kidder Street, Wilkes-Barre, 570- 825-5208
• Dukey’s Café, 785 N Pennsylvania Avenue, Wilkes-Barre, 570-270-6718
• Duke’s Family Restaurant, 61 East Main Street, Plymouth, 570-779-3853
• Fuji Pittston, 107 S Main Street, Pittston, 570-602-3666
• Gerry’s Pizzeria: 496 Carey Avenue, Wilkes-Barre, 570-829-2919
• Grateful Roast Cafe and Coffee Roaster: 400 Middle Road Bdg C, Nanticoke, 570-285-5282
• Hun’s Cafe 99, 99 George Avenue, Wilkes-Barre, 570-829-9830
• Kava Korner, 217 Carverton Road, Trucksville, 570-255-4452
• Magda’s Pizza and Deli, 180 Gardner Avenue, Wilkes-Barre, 570-270-3600
• Michael’s Family Restaurant, 235 S River Street, Plains, 570-270-6453
• Murphy’s Pub, 347 Slocum Street, Swoyersville, 570-287-8685
• Napoli’s Pizza, 26 S Main Street, Pittston, 570-654-6740
• Notis the Gyro King, Route 309 (K-Mart Parking Lot) Wilkes-Barre, 570-357-8484
• Nucleus Raw Foods, 63 Main Street, Luzerne, 570-569-2139
• Ollie’s American Restaurant, West Side Mall, Edwardsville, 570-288-6609
• Pasquale’s, 1190 San Souci Pkwy. Hanover Township, 570-823-5606
• PAZZO Restaurant, 2011 Highway 315, Pittston, 570-602-4400
• Pete’s Place Middle Eastern Restaurant, 35 E South Street, Wilkes-Barre, 570-820-7172
• Philly’s Phinest, 610 Carey Avenue, Wilkes-Barre, 570-829-4484
• Pizza Bella: Several locations.
• Pizza L’oven: 40 West End Road, Hanover Township, 570-822-7194
• Pour Coffee House, 53 North Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, 570-822-1888
• R Bar & Grill, 119 E Kirmar Avenue, Nanticoke: 570- 258-0505
• RuBy’s Inn: 109 Espy Street, Nanticoke, 570-735-1405
• Shogun Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar at The Woodlands, 1073 Highway 315, Wilkes-Barre, 570-270-9168
• The Canning House, 900 Rutter Avenue, Forty Fort, 570-763-5043
• The Flamingo Diner, 61 Main Street, Plymouth, 570-779-3853
• Tipsy Turtle Airport Pub, 28 Concorde Drive, Avoca, 570-299-2161
• Tipsy Turtle Owen Street Pub, 245 Owen Street, Swoyersville, 570-287-6074
• Tomato Bar & Bistro, 7 Tomato Festival Drive, Pittston, 570-299-5031
• Tony’s Pizzeria, 1117 Main Street, Pittston, 570-654-8805
• Vikki’s Nut House, 1325 N River Street Suite 105, Plains, 570-417-1585
• Vesuvio’s Wilkes-Barre, 111 N Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, 570-824-8747
• White House Diner, 105 Welles St, Forty Fort, 570-287-9455