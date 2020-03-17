Geisinger confirms three coronavirus cases

Ryu

DANVILLE — Geisinger confirmed Tuesday its first three patients with presumed positive results for the novel coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 illness.

Geisinger officials, who did not release where the three patients are from or where among Geisinger’s 13 hospital campuses they are staying, will collaborate with the Pennsylvania Department of Health on the ongoing care and monitoring of the patients. Officials declined to specify the patients’ identifications due to patient privacy regulations.

In reference to its first confirmed cases of COVID-19, Geisinger’s president and CEO, Jaewon Ryu, M.D., issued the following statement:

“Guided by months of preparation and the expertise of Geisinger’s staff, proper protocols in line with infection control best practices were followed during the patients’ care. Because of Geisinger’s extensive and ongoing preparedness, all of our facilities remain safe places for our employees, patients and visitors alike. All members of our communities should feel comfortable seeking care at Geisinger hospitals and clinics.”

Geisinger experts continue to ask that before visiting a doctor’s office, convenient care clinic or emergency department, people should call their primary care doctor’s office or Geisinger’s 24/7 novel coronavirus hotline at 570-284-3657 if they may have been in contact with someone with COVID-19 or if they have:

• Cough

• Fever

• Shortness of breath

For general questions and information about COVID-19, people can visit geisinger.org/coronavirus. Using these resources before going to a doctor’s office, walk-in clinic or emergency department can help lessen the possible spread of the virus.

The hotline is also available for clinicians to address patient care inquiries and laboratory testing questions.