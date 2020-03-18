Triage tents going up at Geisinger hospitals

March 17, 2020 Times Leader Local, News
By Roger DuPuis [email protected]
Geisinger is setting up coronavirus triage tents at all of its hospitals to screen patients and visitors before they enter emergency rooms. Nikki Krize | Courtesy of WNEP-TV

Geisinger is setting up coronavirus triage tents at all of its hospitals to screen patients and visitors before they enter emergency rooms.

Triage tents are being set up outside all of Geisinger Health System’s hospitals to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, according to a statement released Tuesday.

“We are working to complete these tent facilities and operations as soon as possible, and will notify our communities when these processes are up and running,” the statement from Geisinger spokesman Matt Mattei indicated.

“Our team is prepared and trained, and we stand ready to treat our communities during any public health concern — and COVID-19 is no exception,” Mattei said.

“These treatment tents are not a response to an existing increase in demand, but rather they are being established so we can be prepared to care for our communities in the event of increased COVID-19 activity.”

Separately, Geisinger revealed later Tuesday that the system has confirmed its first three patients with presumed positive results, but declined to reveal in which of its 13 hospital campuses they are staying or any other information about the individuals, citing patient privacy regulations.

For general questions and information about COVID-19, people can visit geisinger.org/coronavirus. Using these resources before going to a doctor’s office, walk-in clinic or emergency department can help lessen the possible spread of the virus.

