NAACP Diversity Picnic, community events on hold

March 17, 2020 Times Leader Local, News
By Tamara Dunn [email protected]
The Wilkes-Barre branch of the NAACP announced Tuesday it is canceling its Diversity Picnic, scheduled for June 6 at Kirby Park, in response to concerns about the coronavirus.

Ronald Felton, NAACP branch president, said the decision was made following a “spirited debate” at a recent executive committee meeting.

“… Given the details that came out regarding this fast-moving illness, plus the amount of time and planning the picnic takes, we felt it would be wise to err on the side of caution.”

Additionally, upcoming NAACP-related programs and events were also canceled. The Prudential Pathways Financial seminar set for March 24 “Managing Money for Kids and Teens” and “Teaching Your Children Good Money Habits” has been canceled. The April 14 seminar at Wilkes University has also been canceled. Felton said, “Due to the concerns over the COVID-19 virus, we decided to cancel certain events to comply with guidelines set for everyone’s safety. We also relied on our education partners in the city for locations for these events. Their closings due

Two primary election-related events, “Meet the Candidates Night” set for early April as well as a forum on the Electoral College slated for April 30 have been put on hold.

David Yonki, first vice president of the branch said, “At some point we would like to reschedule these events because of the importance of this year’s election, but right now is not the time to hold these informational gathreings.”

Felton added, “We will continue our mission for social justice and will certainly revisit these “Educational and social opportunities but right now, the safety of our members as well as the public was a major factor in these decisions”.

For membership information, email [email protected]

