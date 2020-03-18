Cartwright self-quarantining after contact with confirmed COVID-19 patient

U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright is self-quarantining for two weeks after coming into contact with a family friend who tested positive for COVID-19, a statement released Wednesday indicated.

He has not yet developed any symptoms.

“This morning, I received confirmation that a family friend I interacted with over the weekend has tested positive for COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution, I began self-quarantining in my home on Sunday as soon as I found out they started showing symptoms consistent with this new virus,” said Cartwright, D-Moosic.

“I have not developed any symptoms myself since coming into contact with them, but I will remain at home for the next two weeks in order to ensure I do not pass it along to anyone else. The last thing I would want to do is spread this further to my family, friends, constituents, colleagues or staff,” he added.

Cartwright said his office remains accessible by phone for constituents, and that he will continue to work from home “and remain engaged remotely in Congressional efforts to fight this pandemic.”

“Serving northeastern Pennsylvania in Congress is an honor and a privilege, and I regret that I cannot be out on the front lines alongside the other leaders in this area who are working so hard to fight this outbreak,” Cartwright added.

“But I believe the best way I can lead right now is by example. That means heeding the advice of the medical experts, who say that self-quarantining if you believe you have been exposed is essential to slowing the spread of this virus.”

As of Wednesday morning there were 133 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, including one case each in Luzerne and Lackawanna counties.